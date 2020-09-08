

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus increased in July, amid a fall in both exports and imports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 262 million in July from EUR 78 million in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 235.0 million.



Exports fell 5.6 percent year-on-year in July, following a 3.2 percent decrease in June.



Imports decreased 7.7 percent annually in July, following a 5.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de