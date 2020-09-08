

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales increased in August driven by internet spending, reports said citing a monthly report from the British Retail Consortium on Tuesday.



Total retail sales advanced 3.9 percent on yearly basis in August. Online food sales surged 42.4 percent, while in-store sales of non-food products declined 17.8 percent.



Like-for-like sales grew 4.7 percent on year versus a 0.8 percent fall in August.



Remote working has continued to help sales in goods, such as food, computing, furniture and TVs, Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said.



Lockdown also appears to have permanently changed some consumers' shopping habits, with online sales continuing to boom despite shops reopening in June, she noted.



Meanwhile, city centre retailers continue to be devastated by low footfall and poor sales, as office workers stayed away for yet another month, Dickinson added.



