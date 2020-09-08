Customers using Azure Active Directory External Identities will have access to Experian's identity verification and fraud detection solutions

Customers using Experian's digital identity and fraud risk platform, CrossCore, can now seamlessly connect with Microsoft Azure Active Directory External Identities. This integration allows Microsoft customers to benefit from Experian's identity verification, fraud prevention and authentication solutions to limit fraud losses and reduce unnecessary customer friction.

"Businesses need to be able to provide varying levels of authentication based on the level of risk, without causing unnecessary customer friction and inconvenience," said Marika Vilen, Experian's senior vice president of Global Identity Fraud Solutions. "Integrating with Microsoft Azure Active Directory gives more companies of all sizes easy, seamless access to the capabilities and tools they need to digitally identify customers with confidence."

Businesses need to have confidence that their customers, employees, and suppliers are who they say they are. Experian's identity verification solution, now available to Microsoft customers, addresses this need first by combining Experian's rich data assets with identity insights and capabilities from its curated partner ecosystem. Advanced analytics are then applied to these intelligence signals, providing businesses with identity risk assessments and the confidence to make real-time decisions. This enables businesses to adjust their policies to allow verified customers through and apply additional step-ups for added protection only when necessary.

"We are pleased to announce that our customers can now use Experian's CrossCore within Microsoft Azure Activity Directory experience," said Sue Bohn, Partner Director of Program Management, Microsoft Identity Division, at Microsoft Corp. "Now our customers have new ways to enable real-time identity verification and enhanced risk-based authentication, leading to an improved customer experience and more secure user journeys."

Azure Active Directory External Identities enables organizations to secure and manage customers, business partners, and citizen access to web and mobile applications, enabling service providers to add and customize user identity services for registration and login purposes to their apps.

Find out how to enable CrossCore for Azure AD and Azure AD B2C customers

Experian offers continuous and dynamic authentication, fraud risk analytics and identity verification capabilities specifically designed to deliver comprehensive online fraud management that can be deployed quickly so companies can identify fraudsters better and stop fraud attacks before they happen. All our fraud and identity services are available through the Experian CrossCore platform.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian trademarks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

