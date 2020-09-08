Lloyd Spencer also discusses potential new acquisitions in recycling including repurposing plastics

Today, Investorideas.com is talking to Lloyd Spencer, President of Deep Green Waste Recycling Inc. (OTC Pink: DGWR), a sustainable waste and recycle management services company. Lloyd discusses recent news of the company signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the assets of Amwaste, Inc., a commercial waste and debris disposal services company serving the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia. This is the second interview with Lloyd and a follow up podcast to the July 28th podcast discussing the company's acquisition strategy.

Discussing this recent LOI and their overall acquisition strategy, Spencer said, "Deep Green Waste Recycling Inc. is pursuing an acquisition strategy for bringing in companies that are profitable today and have room to grow in the future. In some cases, it would be a company like Amwaste, Inc., which has a regional footprint in Georgia and has the ability to grow in the southeastern United States."

"It has the opportunity to bring the materials that have been collected and then repurpose them or send them over to recycling management companies that will repurpose waste and put it into other materials like plastics, for example, or even construction waste. So, we look at the full cycle of waste and recycling materials."

When asked how you make this story sexy for investors when you're looking at the commercial waste and disposal business, Spencer responded by showing how they can integrate technology to make this a bigger story.

"Some of the background was in the robotics and the Internet of things area, so the ability to remotely monitor equipment is key; to know whether your waste and recycling needs to be picked up regularly or whether you want to have it picked up on demand. Those are some things you can do today with Internet of Things (IoT) devices and wireless technologies that you couldn't have done even five years ago, very well."

Continued: "Looking at it from the perspective of what is a sexy investment also really depends on the person you're talking with. For people who are looking at building an investment portfolio that will grow reliably, the waste management of the recycling business is very sexy because there's a constant flow of materials and cash through the industry itself. So, the way they look at it is; it's a very stable and constantly growing industry."

Continued: "From the perspective of, 'Is it going to be a unique growth opportunity because Deep Green Waste Recycling Inc. is going to find some unique areas,' I think so! We're going to do exciting new things with recycling waste materials. And that will give the company an edge to take those materials and recycle them as opposed to what many of the other companies in the waste management business do today; simply put them in the landfills."

Continued: "Implementing new technological innovations for how we actually recycle these things so they never get back into landfill, especially plastics, will differentiate us."

Bio: Lloyd Spencer, President

Since December 2019, Lloyd Spencer has served as the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. From 2017 to 2019, Mr. Spencer served as Corporate Secretary of TraqIQ, Inc. From 2004 through 2016, Mr. Spencer served as Chairman and President of CoroWare, Inc. From 2002 to 2004, Mr. Spencer was Vice President of Sales at Planet Technologies, a systems integration company based in Germantown, MD. From 1996 to 2002, Mr. Spencer was Solutions Unit Manager and Group Product Manager at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington. Prior to Microsoft, Mr. Spencer served as Assistant Vice-President and Business Unit Manager at Newbridge Networks; and Product Line Manager at Sun Microsystems. Mr. Spencer began his career as a software development engineer at Hewlett-Packard Corporation in Cupertino, California. Mr. Spencer received his Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University in 1980 with a major in Biology and Animal Science and with an emphasis in Immunogenetics.

ABOUT DEEP GREEN WASTE & RECYCLING, INC.:

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. is reestablishing itself as an innovative waste and recycling company which provides sustainable waste and recycle management services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help reduce, re-purpose and recycle waste. For more information, visit: https://deepgreenwaste.com.

