

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets are notably lower Tuesday afternoon with stocks giving back ground after having ended on a bright note in the previous session.



Data showing a sharp contraction in euro zone second-quarter GDP and weak Nasdaq futures are weighing down stocks.



U.S.-China tensions, spikes in coronavirus cases in the U.K., France and Germany, and rising possibilities of a no-deal Brexit are also hurting sentiment. Meanwhile, investors are also looking ahead to European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement, due on Thursday.



In Brexit news, U.K.'s top negotiator Frost has reportedly said they can no longer afford to go over well-trodden ground, while EU's chief Brexit negotiator Barnier issued a warning to UK's PM Johnson saying that if he remains in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement there will not be future free trade agreement.



The pan European Stoxx 600 is down 1.32%. Germany's DAX is declining 1.23%, France's CAC 40 is falling 1.55% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 is down 0.38%, while Switzerland's SMI is lower by about 0.8%.



In the U.K. market, Meggitt and EasyJet are down 6.5% and 6%, respectively. Persimmon, Whitbread, Rolls-Royce, Melrose, Associated British Foods and Barratt Developments are lower by 3 to 4.5%.



Royal Mail shares are soaring more than 20% after the company lifted its revised guidance. Ds Smith, JD Sports Fashion, Polymetal International, Standard Life and Avivia are gaining 2.5 to 6%.



In the German market, Infineon Technologies is declining more than 4%. SAP, Wirecard, Thyssenkrupp, Adidas, Lufthansa and Siemens are falling 1.6 to 2.4%.



In France, Safran, STMicroElectronics, Airbus, Cap Gemini, Societe Generale, Engie, Renault, Bouygues and Dassault Systemes are losing 2 to 4.3%, while Saint Gobain and Technip are moving up 3% and 2.1%, respectively.



Spanish banks Bankia and CaixaBank have reportedly CaixaBank shares are down 2.2% and Bankia is lower by about 1%. Among other bank stocks, Banco Sabadell is gaining more than 4%, while Banco Santander is declining 1.25%.



On the economic front, the euro area economy contracted less than initially estimated in the second quarter but the pace of decline was the most since the records began in 1995 due to the coronavirus containment measures adopted by the member countries, revised data from Eurostat revealed.



Gross domestic product fell by a record 11.8% sequentially but this was revised down from -12.1% estimated initially. GDP had contracted 3.7% in the first quarter.



The annual decline in GDP was revised to 14.7% from 15%. Nonetheless, this was the biggest fall since the series began in 1995 and followed a 3.2% drop in the first quarter of 2020.



Data from Destatis showed Germany's exports expanded for the third straight month in July but the rate of growth moderated more-than-expected. Exports climbed 4.7% on month in July, slower than the 14.9% increase in June. This was also weaker than the expected 5% increase.



Imports dropped to 1.1% from 7% a month ago. Economists had forecast a 3.3% rise.



As a result, the trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 18 billion from EUR 14.5 billion a month ago. The surplus was expected to climb to EUR 16 billion.



