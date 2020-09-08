Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced plans to set up a Digital Innovation Hub in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The proposed Digital Innovation Hub will serve as Wipro's flagship centre in Europe and will offer digital transformation expertise to companies in Germany, enable organisations to cross skill and upskill besides supporting talent development in local communities. Wipro will also collaborate with institutions and universities in the North Rhine-Westphalia state to develop tailored programs and career opportunities for young graduates in advanced digital skills and technologies.

The Digital Innovation Hub will aim to galvanise adoption of new skills and technologies by companies to innovate and re-imagine their products and services, improve operational efficiencies, and drive customer and employee delight, thereby transforming their ability to compete and thrive in the market.

Prof. Andreas Pinkwart, State Minister of Economic Affairs, Innovation, Digitalization und Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, said, "Our state is already a leading region in areas such as telecommunications, cybersecurity and smart manufacturing. With the establishment of the Digital Innovation Hub in Düsseldorf, Wipro is now expanding its successful business here. I am convinced the company as well as the North Rhine-Westphalian economy will strongly benefit from this decision."

Mr. Thomas Geisel, Mayor of Düsseldorf said, "The successes are visible! With the establishment of Wipro's Innovation Hub, Düsseldorf has finally become the leading location for Indian IT companies in Germany. Nowhere else do Indian IT companies reach a greater customer potential and a better talent pool than in the Düsseldorf region. This is due in no small part to the fact that the Economic Development Agency of the state capital of Düsseldorf, in close cooperation with our partners NRW. Invest, the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Düsseldorf has continuously worked to establish a first-class service for new market participants. This enables Indian companies to quickly and successfully establish their business models in Düsseldorf."

According to the European Commission, only 1 out of 5 companies across the EU are highly digitalised. In addition, around 60% of large industries and over 90% of small and medium-sized enterprises lag in digital innovation.

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited said, "We will offer our customers in the German and EU market the ability to leverage our global scale, technical expertise and strategic investments to digitally transform their enterprises. Our Digital Innovation Hub will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology-enabled infrastructure with advanced capabilities, a large pool of experienced digital professionals and a global delivery model to achieve and scale highly integrated capabilities."

"Wipro has built significant expertise around such Digital Hubs/Pods globally. Germany is an attractive destination for world-class talent and innovation, which we're excited and committed to harnessing in collaboration with our clients. This Hub will serve and be relevant to multiple industry segments," said Barath Narayanan SS, Head, Continental Europe, Wipro Limited while announcing the plan to set up this centre in the presence of Prof. Andreas Pinkwart, senior government officials and Wipro leadership team.

