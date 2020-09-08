WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE



The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 7 September 2020 was 3380.40p (ex income) 3387.05p (cum income).



