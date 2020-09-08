Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Receives Committment for Up to $600,000 in Cov-Shield Products from School District in Southern Texas to Provide Protective Equipment for Schools

School District is Welcoming Back its Teachers and Students for Classroom Learning with Protective Equipment

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has received a committment for up to $600,000 in Cov-Shield products from a school district in southern Texas. The city is a top ten most populous city in Texas.

The school district encompasses 31 schools for its more than 1,400 teachers and over 23,000 students. The committment is for up to 35,000 Cov-Shield units as it gets ready to welcome back its teachers and students into a safe and protected classroom.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very excited to work with this large school district in southern Texas in sharing a vision and strategy for teachers and students to be back in the classroom in a safe and protected environment. Their trust in our products supports the value-add our Cov-Shield solutions provide as schools try to manage the social distancing requirements of the CDC for a September return to the school classroom."

