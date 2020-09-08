Tremor International Ltd: Tremor International to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Tremor International Ltd (AIM:TRMR), a global leader in video advertising technologies, is presenting at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer, and Sagi Niri, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on Wednesday, September 9th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

Tremor is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has operations in more than 60 countries. The company provides digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video technology to reach the most valuable users for every app, service, and brand. Tremor works with over 450 advertisers and more than 50,000 supply and publishing partners worldwide.

About the Gateway Conference

The 9th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd is a global leader in advertising technologies. It has 3 core divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. Tremor Video is one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with offerings in CTV, instream, and in-app.

RhythmOne drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its highly ranked programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners.

Unruly is a data-driven marketplace with more than 2,000 direct integrations with publishers, unique demand relationships with the world's biggest advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly works with 95% of the AdAge 100 and 82% of video views are delivered across Comscore 1,000 sites.

Tremor International Ltd is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the US and Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, India and Latin America, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR).

