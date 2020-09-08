Polyurethane Additives Market worth $4.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Polyurethane Additives Market by Type (Catalysts, Surfactants, Filler, Flame retardants, and others), Application (Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings, Elastomers), End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Polyurethane Additives Market is projected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2020 to USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2%. The demand for polyurethane additives in emerging economies, such as APAC and South America, is increasing owing to the growing construction industry.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121317889

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyurethane Additives Market"

87 - Market Data Tables

43 - Figures

153 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyurethane-additive-market-121317889.html

On the basis of end-use industry, the automotive & transportation segment is estimated to lead the overall polyurethane additives market in 2020.

Polyurethanes are used in various parts of an automobile. In addition to the foam that makes car seats comfortable, bumpers, interior "headline" ceiling sections, the car body, spoilers, doors and windows all use polyurethanes. Polyurethane enables manufacturers to provide drivers and passengers significantly more automobile mileage by reducing weight and increasing fuel economy, comfort, corrosion resistance, insulation, and sound absorption.

On the basis of application, the foams segment is estimated to lead the polyurethane additives market in 2020.

Polyurethane foams are manufactured by reacting polyols and isocyanates in the presence of a blowing agent and an amine catalyst. The blowing agent is carbon dioxide, which is formed as a by-product of the reaction between water and isocyanate. The amine catalyst is known to accelerate the reaction. Polyurethane foams are of two types, namely rigid polyurethane foam and flexible polyurethane foam. Foams offer various properties such as comfort and insulating properties when used in various industries such as automotive and building & construction, which is driving the market.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=121317889

On the basis of type, the flame retardants segment is projected to lead the overall polyurethane additives market during the forecast period.

Flame retardants of concern include organohalogen and organophosphate chemicals such as polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) and chlorinated tris (TDCPP). There are various types of flame retardants such as brominated flame retardants, chlorinated flame retardants, phosphorous-based flame retardants, and some inorganic flame retardants. These are used to produce high quality polyurethanes that are used in various applications such as electronic, automobile, and building & construction.

Related Reports:

Polyurethane Market by Raw Material (MDI, TDI, Polyols), Product (Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Flexible & Rigid Foams, Elastomers), End User (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Bedding & Furniture) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyurethane-market-151784541.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/polyurethane-additive-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/polyurethane-additive.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg