Versatile Properties of Calcium Carbonate to Paint Strokes of Growth, Global Calcium Carbonate Market to Expand at CAGR of ~6 Percent from 2019 to 2027, Opines TMR

- Characteristics of calcium carbonate like strength enhancer, durability, and gloss improver may serve as a prominent growth booster for the global calcium carbonate market during the forecast period

- Asia Pacific may bag the title of the largest region in terms of growth contribution due to the rise in paper production across various countries

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The widespread use of calcium carbonate in various applications across a plethora of end-users such as paint, paper, plastic, building and construction, adhesives and sealants, rubber, and others may bring immense growth prospects for the calcium carbonate market across the assessment period of 2019-2027.

Exhaustive research conducted by the analysts at Transparency Market Research leads to an estimation that the global calcium carbonate market will expand at a CAGR of ~6 percent between 2019 and 2027. The global calcium carbonate market may jump from a value of ~US$ 17 bn to ~US$ 28 bn by 2027.

The growing popularity of calcium carbonate as a dietary supplement may invite extensive growth opportunities. In addition, calcium carbonate is also used to adjust the pH of untreated water. This application may also invite profound growth for the calcium carbonate market.

Calcium Carbonate Market: From Analysts' Dimension

TMR analysts predict modest growth for the calcium carbonate market through the forecast period. The demand for calcium carbonate across varied end-uses is bringing enormous growth opportunities for the calcium carbonate market according to the analysts. The analysts further advise the players in the calcium carbonate market to concentrate on APAC and Europe to gain an advantage across the global landscape.

Calcium Carbonate Market: Key Revelations

The ground calcium carbonate segment acquired a share of ~70 percent of the calcium carbonate market in 2018 and is expected to continue the dominance across the forecast period

- The uncoated ground calcium carbonate, a sub-segment of the ground calcium carbonate augment accounted for a share of ~80 percent of the ground calcium carbonate segment

On the basis of end-use, the paper industry segment held a high share of ~35 percent of the global calcium carbonate market in 2018

The paper industry segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent through the forecast period

The calcium carbonate consumption in the paint industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~6 percent between 2019 and 2027

Asia Pacific is likely to observe a dominant streak in terms of regional growth across the forecast period

Calcium Carbonate Market: Growth Propellers

The varied applications of calcium carbonate among a considerable number of end-user segments may accelerate the growth of the calcium carbonate market greatly.

Tissue and paper packaging production is escalating at a rapid rate and this factor may turn out to be a game-changer for the calcium carbonate market as it is a prime component in the production process

The preference for calcium carbonate as a cost-effective substitute to carbon black is providing immense growth prospects for the calcium carbonate market

Ground calcium carbonate is used extensively as an additive in plastic manufacturing in injection molding, extrusion coating, and blow molding, thus laying a red carpet of growth for the calcium carbonate market

Calcium Carbonate Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific may garner extensive growth for the calcium carbonate market through the forecast period. China may turn the tables of growth for the calcium carbonate market in Asia Pacific. Large-scale paper and plastic manufacturing and the use of calcium carbonate in the production process is a prominent growth factor. Construction activities are also gaining considerable momentum across India and China. This factor increases the demand for paints and coatings, eventually benefitting the growth of the calcium carbonate market.

Global Calcium Carbonate Market: Segmentation

By Product

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Uncoated Ground Calcium Carbonate

Coated Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

By End-use Industry

Paper

Plastic

Paint

Rubber

Adhesives & Sealants

Building & Construction

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

