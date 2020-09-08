

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of new coronavirus infections recorded in the United States on Monday was the lowest in the last 82 days.



With 23,418 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections in the country rose to 6301320 as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update Tuesday.



224 COVID-infected deaths were reported in the same period, taking the national total to 189215. This is the lowest daily death toll due to the pandemic since July 6.



Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the coronavirus infection rate in the state has been below 1 percent for 30 consecutive days. From September 9, casinos and malls will reopen partially as new COVID cases remain low in New York, the worst-affected U.S. state that was once the country's pandemic hot spot.



New York, which reported an average of 11,500 new daily infections and more than 1,200 deaths almost every day in peak days, has tremendously recovered from the clutches of the pandemic. The daily death toll has come down to below 10 and new cases to under 1000 per day.



New York's COVID-19 daily hospitalizations have dropped to 410-a new low since March 16. The Democrat Governor called on New Yorkers to keep wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands.



He also announced the results of the State SWAT Team's focused testing effort in the City of Oneonta in Otsego County. Test results show that COVID cases continue to be connected to ongoing spread among college students with 85 of the 91 positives cases diagnosed among the youth aged 18-24.



In other parts of the world, authorities in Japan vowed to hold the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, even if the pandemic is not contained.



France said its coronavirus situation is 'worrying,' with daily new cases touching record levels.



India, the world's second worst-hit country in terms of infections, recorded its highest daily deaths - 1,133 people - in more than a month on Monday.



