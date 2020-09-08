

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said Tuesday it has made its 18th discovery offshore Guyana at the Redtail-1 well, which will add to the previously announced estimated recoverable resource of more than 8 billion oil-equivalent barrels on the Stabroek Block.



The well is located about 1.5 miles, or 2.5 kilometers northwest of the Yellowtail discovery. The Stabroek Block is 6.6 million acres, or 26,800 square kilometers.



ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45 percent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds the remaining 25 percent interest.



'Our Stabroek Block exploration program continues to identify high-quality reservoirs in close proximity to previous discoveries, establishing efficient opportunities for new projects in Guyana. Developing these projects remains an integral part of ExxonMobil and our co-venturers' long-term growth plans and a source of significant value for Guyana,' said Mike Cousins, senior vice president of exploration and new ventures at ExxonMobil.



ExxonMobil made the first commercial discovery in Guyana in 2015 and started production in December 2019 from the Liza Destiny floating production and offloading vessel or FPSO, which can produce up to 120,000 barrels per day.



ExxonMobil said it is continuing to advance the Liza Phase 2 project, which is expected to startup in 2022 and produce up to 220,000 barrels per day.



Construction activities are underway in Singapore on the Liza Unity FPSO. A third production vessel for the Payara development, with production capacity of 220,000 barrels a day, is on hold pending government approval.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXXON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de