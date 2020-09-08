The automotive seatbelts market is expected to grow by USD 1.11 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Automotive seatbelts play a crucial role in reducing the risk of injuries during vehicle accidents. Seatbelts not only reduce the risk of fatalities but also prevents the occupants from ejecting out of the vehicle during hard collisions. Also, most seatbelts are designed to work in conjunction with the airbag system and help vehicle owners during accident insurance claims. Many such advantages are driving the growth of the global automotive seatbelts market.

As per Technavio, the growing significance of crash tests and NCAP ratings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Seatbelts Market: Growing Significance of Crash Tests and NCAP Ratings

The NCAP tests vehicles based on various safety parameters. NCAP ratings help consumers understand the safety levels of the vehicles before making a purchase. Passive safety systems, such as seatbelts, airbag systems, and whiplash protection systems are integral parameters of vehicle testing. With the growing acceptance of NCAP testing across the world, automotive OEMs are introducing advanced and high-quality seatbelts to improve the ratings of their vehicles. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the global automotive seatbelts market.

"The introduction of seatbelt reminder systems with visual/audible alarm for rear seats and the increasing stringency of automotive safety regulations will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive Seatbelts Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive seatbelts market by Type (Passenger vehicles and Commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the automotive seatbelts market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increased demand for both passenger vehicles and HCVs in the region.

