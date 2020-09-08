Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2020) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTC Pink: QGSI) expands its global broker network by signing a private label distribution agreement of its AI driven application, Pilot, with 8topuz Wealth Fintech, a leading AI trading and wealth management software provider.

As the demand for cutting-edge AI-powered trading automation platforms continues to rise, QuantGate continues to be recognized by global brokers as a key differentiator. 8topuz's decision to select QuantGate as a technology partner accelerates the democratization of what was in the past only available to the most astute traders and institutional investors.

Pilot enables investors to conveniently trade with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and gain significant performance benefits. The application enables users to easily and securely login with their existing brokerage account and trade directly in-app via a rich, AI powered experience.

"We are extremely excited about our (distribution partnership) and new collaboration with 8topuz and how it enhances the growth trajectory of our business," said Ilan Yosef, COO of QuantGate. "8topuz is an ideal partner with retail investor reach in MENA, Middle East and Africa regions. 8topuz's business model offers scalability and distribution through select partners and is expanding worldwide. Our agreement covers worldwide distribution to a vast target audience customized for FX and the active retail trader markets. Pilot's mission is to make trading easier for everyone, and we are excited for this opportunity to continue delivering on that promise at a global scale."

Consumers rely on performance driven tools and services to assist in the investment decision making process. Too often, connecting the dots is complicated, time consuming and results in traders making ineffective decisions that end in capital loss. With Pilot, traders no longer need to be concerned about technical setup or analysis. Pilot addresses the complexity of trading, by providing traders with the information they need (when to buy and when to sell), when they need it, so that they can trade confidently and with ease.

"We are delighted to enter into this agreement with QuantGate. Pilot is a performance driven AI platform that suits our target audience perfectly. We work with brokers and their clients and Pilot is our choice for seamless integration and trader performance benefits. Over the years 8topuz has developed effective new tools by focusing on how FX trading and AI can be combined to simplify trader experience."

"Retail traders should have the same benefits as their institutional counter-parts, and we are in alignment to offering a premium user experience tailored for active trader performance in the FX markets," said Abdoulkader ABDI Co-founder & Executive Director of 8topuz.

This agreement, effective immediately, presents both an entry into new distribution channels, partnerships and enhancements to Pilot's offering. 8topuz is an established fintech company with over 83 online brokers in its current distribution network. The agreement covers an initial 6-month target of 10,000 subscribers in the mentioned regions. The combination of Pilot's technology and 8topuz's solution will enhance the user experience, onboarding and customer experience across the regions.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTC Pink: QGSI) (www.quantgatesystems.com) is a diversified fintech company that is engaged in the business of researching, developing and deploying proprietary artificial intelligence trading platforms. The company's unique approach, developed over 20 years of modeling and testing, utilizes radically innovative psychology-based models to quantify market participant sentiment and trader perception through real time analysis of market participant activities.

Since 2019, the Company has set on a new course with a clear objective to expand its suite of disruptive solutions through active development to retail and institutional trading channels.

About 8topuz Wealth Fintech:

8topuz Wealth Fintech, is a European based artificial intelligence and machine learning software provider currently expanding operations to the MENA region in partnership with the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum in the UAE.

8topuz is an award-winning automated A.I software for trading in the currency markets.

The system analyses and recognizes patters of accumulated historic data over a multitude of data points to better forecast and react to future outcomes and adapt according to its environment.

Employing an effective combination of human knowledge, discretionary trading, artificial intelligence and oversight, our systems helps members cut risks, increase profits and simply investment decisions.

