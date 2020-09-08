Findit, Inc.: Findit Highlights Three Featured Members: Global WholeHealth Partners, OTC Tip Reporter, and ATWEC Technologies Inc.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Global WholeHealth Partners (OTC PINK:GWHP) OTC Tip Reporter, and ATWEC Technologies Inc (OTC PINK:ATWT). Each of these members have engaged Findit to assist them with their online marketing strategy.

The first featured member is Global WholeHealth Partners. Global WholeHealth Partners is the leading provider of premium PPE supplies including masks, gloves and thermometers as well as COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits. Thanks to their partnerships with key players in the industry, they are able to source these in demand products in large quantities. GWHP has made available for wholesale purchase their rapid COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits and PPE supplies at competitive price points. Global Wholehealth Partners previously announced that they are now authorized to sell FDA Approved Covid-19 rt-PCR from 1 Drop Inc. throughout the United States. Findit provides Global Wholehealth Partners with content creation through Findit. The content created provides visitors with an insight into the full range of products Global Wholehealth Partners provides to businesses, sales reps and consumers.

findit.com/covid-19-diagnostic-tests

findit.com/ppe-mask-gloves-thermometers

Our second featured Findit member is OTC Tip Reporter. OTC Tip Reporter recently engaged Findit to assist them in their online marketing strategy. As part of their campaign, a Findit URL has been reserved for OTC Tip Reporter. Through this URL, Findit will be creating content on a daily basis content that is shared throughout social media. The objective of their marketing campaign is to heighten awareness of the services that OTC Tip Reporter offers, including media packages for companies trading on the NASDAQ and NYSE that are looking for more exposure as well as getting companies to sign up for their newsletter.

Visit OTC Tip Reporter on Findit Under Their Findit Name findit.com/otctipreporter

Our final featured member is ATWEC Technologies Inc. ATWEC Technologies manufacturers child alert safety systems for school buses and daycare vehicles. The purpose of the system is to prevent forgotten or abandoned children on school buses by alerting the driver with an audible noise that helps remind them to check the vehicle for remaining children. The systems can be installed on nearly any child transportation vehicle including but not limited to: commercial vans, daycare vehicles and vans, short school buses, long school buses, motor coaches and more. When an equipped vehicle is powered on, the system arms, when the vehicle powers down, the system activates, forcing a manual check for left behind children. Findit will help heighten awareness of this product to businesses that may be interested in a child alert system for their vehicles but not yet know of ATWEC Technologies Inc.

findit.com/atwt

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

