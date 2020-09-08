

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) announced Tuesday that JAB Holdings B.V. has indicated its intention for its majority-owned Maple Holdings B.V. subsidiary to convert a portion of the interest of its minority partners into directly held shares of KDP stock.



The minority investors involved in the transaction include affiliates of BDT Capital Partners, affiliates of Quadrant Capital Advisors, and the significant majority of investors in the JCF Consumer Fund, have all expressed their intentions to remain long-term KDP shareholders.



To affect the equity distribution, Maple intends to distribute approximately 76 million shares of KDP stock that Maple currently holds, representing approximately 5.4% of the outstanding common stock of KDP. The shares will be subject to a six-month lock-up provision.



Following the distribution and lock-up period, JAB and Maple will collectively own 44% of KDP, Mondelez International, Inc. will continue to own 12% and the public float will increase to 44%, including shares held directly by the minority partners.



