

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's trade balance swung to surplus in July as exports rose and imports declined, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 332.7 million in July versus a deficit of EUR 253.1 million in the same month last year. In June, the trade surplus was EUR 736.1 million.



Exports rose 0.8 percent annually in July and imports fell 8.9 percent.



For the January to July period, export and imports fell by 14.7 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively, compared to the same period previous year. The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 499.3 million.



