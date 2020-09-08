Smart Factory Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 267,421.67 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Major factors driving the smart factory market size are the growing use of technology in manufacturing, the increasing adoption of industrial robotics in the manufacturing sector powered by collaborative robots, and the evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT).

The Global Smart Factory Market size is expected to grow from USD 152,243.88 Million in 2019 to USD 267,421.67 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.84%.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Smart Factory Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/360I-Auto-4W350/The_Global_Smart_Factory

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SMART FACTORY MARKET SIZE

Smart Factory provides quality and time advantages in real-time, which are expected to accentuate the Industry's growth over the forecast period. It also offers greater knowledge, decentralizes manufacturing, and generates an integrated cognitive and self-healing mechanism.

Smart factory technologies play a key role in designing and producing high-quality automobiles. Vehicle manufacturers welcome advances in assembly-line methods to improve efficiency and increase factory productivity. The integration of smart factory technologies in the automotive Industry is expected to increase the Smart Factory Market size growth.

Furthermore, the growth of the oil and gas industry globally is also driving the demand for the smart factory market.

Smart sensors are capable of monitoring the location of vehicles, goods, inventories, and people; hence, data collected by smart sensors can be used by manufacturers to track the fleet trucks' shipments and position. These sensors also allow companies to track the movement of machinery or products and the final product temperature. The adoption of smart sensors by the logistic Industry is expected to increase the Smart Factory Market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-4W350/the-global-smart-factory

A significant increase in the market rivalry is raising implications for factories to adopt digital technology to boost operating efficiency and business performance. As such, the advent of IIoT during the forecast period will drive the smart factory market size. Several manufacturing plants carry IIoT for supply chain management, as well as inventory monitoring.

SMART FACTORY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on Component, Industrial robots are expected to hold the largest smart factory market share during the forecast period. Implementing industrial robotics in smart manufacturing processes will boost efficiency, minimize human errors, and increase the volume of production.

Based on Industry, the Automotive segment is predicted to account for the highest Smart Factory Market share. The automotive Industry relies on smart technologies such as Enterprise resource planning (ERP) and inventory management software to ensure increased efficiency and reduce labor costs. Furthermore, the adoption of smart factory technologies will remain prominent in the automotive Industry, owing to the transformation of automotive production units.

APAC region is projected to hold the largest Smart Factory Market share in 2019. Owing to technological advancement and the growing acceptance of automation technologies in various industries, APAC is expected to hold the largest market share. Industrial intellectualization and knowledge integration continue to be the core focus of government industrial policy in China. This initiative is expected to increase the country's demand for smart factory solutions.

Based on Geography, the Smart Factory Market studied across

Americas

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa .

The Americas region surveyed across

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States .

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/360I-Auto-4W350/The_Global_Smart_Factory

SMART FACTORY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on Technology, the Smart Factory Market studied across

Distributed Control System,

Enterprise Resource Planning,

Human-Machine Interface,

Manufacturing Execution System,

Plant Asset Management,

Product Life Cycle Management,

Programmable Logic Controller,

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition.

Based on Component, the Smart Factory Market studied across

Industrial 3D Printing,

Industrial Robots,

Machine Vision,

Sensor.

The Industrial Robots further studied across

Collaborative Robots

Traditional Industrial Robots.

The Machine Vision further studied across

Camera,

Frame Grabbers,

Optics,

Led Lighting,

Processor

Software.

Based on Industry, the Smart Factory Market studied across

Discrete Industry

Process Industry.

The Discrete Industry further studied across

Aerospace and Defense,

Automotive,

Machine Manufacturing,

Medical Devices,

Semiconductor

Electronics.

The Process Industry further studied across

Chemicals,

Energy & Power,

Food & Beverages,

Metals & Mining,

Oil and Gas,

Pharmaceuticals,

Pulp & Paper.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE SMART FACTORY MARKET

Companys' main strategies for growth in the smart factory market are product releases, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & alliances. These strategies will provide productive products and produce well-performing goods that support business regulations and demonstrate higher consumer satisfaction at the end of the process.

Top companies in the Smart Factory Market include,

ABB Ltd.,

Emerson Electric Co.,

FANUC Corporation,

General Electric Company,

Honeywell International Inc.,

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Rockwell Automation, Inc.,

Schneider Electric SE,

Siemens PLM Software, Inc.,

Stratasys, Ltd.,

TE Connectivity Ltd,

Texas Instruments Incorporated,

The Hewlett-Packard Company,

Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

THE REPORT ANSWERS QUESTIONS SUCH AS:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Factory Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Factory Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Factory Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Factory Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Factory Market? What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Factory Market?

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-4W350&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-4W350&lic=enterprise-user

SIMILAR REPORTS:

COVID-19 Impact on Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market

The global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition market size is projected to reach USD 44.75 Billion by 2026, from USD 32.94 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.24% during 2020-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-8E3010/covid-19-impact-on-global-supervisory-control-and-data-acquisition-scada

Industry 4.0 Market

Industry 4.0 Market to grow from USD 68,125.13 Million in 2018 to USD 205,236.13 Million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.06%.

Some of the major market players include ABB, Basler AG, DENSO CORPORATION, IBM, and SAP.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-4S58/industry-4..0

Manufacturing Execution System Market

The Global Manufacturing Execution System Market is expected to grow from USD 10,802.78 Million in 2019 to USD 24,344.35 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.50%.

The automotive Industry expected to account for the largest Manufacturing Execution System Market share in 2016.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-3Z262/the-global-manufacturing-execution-system

Global and China Enterprise Resource Planning Market

The global Enterprise Resource Planning market size is projected to reach USD 60230 Million by 2026, from USD 43440 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-14H2405/global-enterprise-resource-planning

Human Machine Interface Market Report

The global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market Size was 3660 million USD in 2018 and is expected to 6570 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Factors such as the growing need for change in the business process to integrate HMIs along with high upfront capital will adversely affect the development of the market.

However, knowledge of HMIs among management and lower-level workers, along with a lack of skilled professionals, may also affect the Industry's growth.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-37V2115/global-human-machine-interface

Global and United States Plant Asset Management Market Report

The global Plant Asset Management market size is projected to reach USD 7212.4 Million by 2026, from USD 5065.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-26H1664/global-plant-asset-management-pam

Distributed Control System (DCS) Market

In 2019, the global Distributed Control System (DCS) market size was USD 7099 Million and it is expected to reach USD 9243.8 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-38T73/global-distributed-control-system-dcs

Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market

The global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market size is projected to reach USD 194170 Million by 2026, from USD 128090 Million in 2020.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-0O1583/global-industrial-controls-and-factory-automation

Smart Manufacturing Market

The Global Smart Manufacturing Market is expected to grow from USD 157,289.47 Million in 2019 to USD 314,839.98 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.26%.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-2H346/the-global-smart-manufacturing

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call: 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call: +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg