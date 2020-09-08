Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list the following instruments with effect from 2020-09-09. Last day of trading is set to 2030-09-01. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. Short name SWED G01 green 144a ---------------------------------------------------- Trading lot SEK 10,000 ---------------------------------------------------- Coupon type Fixed ---------------------------------------------------- Interest From Date 9 September 2020 ---------------------------------------------------- Day Count Convention 30/360 ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN XS2226974413 ---------------------------------------------------- CFI DTFNFR ---------------------------------------------------- FISN KINGDOM OF SWED/.1EMTN20300909 ---------------------------------------------------- Listing Date 9 September 2020 ---------------------------------------------------- Issue Date 9 September 2020 ---------------------------------------------------- Maturity Date 9 September 2030 ---------------------------------------------------- Next Coupon Date 9 September 2021 ---------------------------------------------------- Coupon Freq Annually ---------------------------------------------------- Coupon Rate 0.125 per cent. ---------------------------------------------------- Clearing System Euroclear/Clearstream ---------------------------------------------------- Issued Volume SEK 20,000,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------- Currency SEK ---------------------------------------------------- Trading Code SWED_G01_GREEN_144A ---------------------------------------------------- Short name SWED G01 green Reg S --------------------------------------------------- Trading lot SEK 10,000 --------------------------------------------------- Coupon type Fixed --------------------------------------------------- Interest From Date 9 September 2020 --------------------------------------------------- Day Count Convention 30/360 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN XS2226974504 --------------------------------------------------- CFI DTFNFR --------------------------------------------------- FISN KINGDOM OF SWED/1EMTN20300909 --------------------------------------------------- Listing Date 9 September 2020 --------------------------------------------------- Issue Date 9 September 2020 --------------------------------------------------- Maturity Date 9 September 2030 --------------------------------------------------- Next Coupon Date 9 September 2021 --------------------------------------------------- Coupon Freq Annually --------------------------------------------------- Coupon Rate 0.125 per cent. --------------------------------------------------- Clearing System Euroclear/Clearstream --------------------------------------------------- Issued Volume SEK 20,000,000,000 --------------------------------------------------- Currency SEK --------------------------------------------------- Trading Code SWED_G01_GREEN_REG_S --------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050