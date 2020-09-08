Kepler Group LLC: Kepler Launches its 100th Amazon Advertising Client

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler, the digital marketing services provider that sits within the kyu Collective alongside IDEO, Sid Lee and SY Partners, announced today that it launched its 100th client on Amazon Advertising.



Kepler's global practice is managed from the company's London office, and specializes in helping clients utilize the full Amazon Advertising suite -- on both a self-service and managed-service basis. The group offers a full curriculum of pre-built training modules and hands-on training, as well as facilitated campaign management.

All of these services leverage Kepler's broader experience managing billions in digital and advanced TV investment for clients such as PayPal, J.Crew, American Express, and DoorDash.

"We view ourselves as a seamless extension of our clients' teams," says Jessica Haley, Director of Kepler's team specializing in Amazon Advertising. "Based on that, we like to roll our sleeves up to fully understand each client's needs and offer candid input on what is and isn't possible."

Kepler's Amazon Advertising clients include Hanes, Zound, and WD-40. Campaign improvements have been as high as 225% within 4 weeks of Kepler's involvement.

"It has been amazing to work with such a professional, pragmatic and results-focused team," said Soledad Rodríguez Koenig, eCommerce & Digital Manager for WD-40 Iberia. "Thanks to the Kepler team, ad-attributed sales of WD-40 BIKE on Amazon grew more than 60% in 2 months."

About Kepler Group

Kepler, founded in 2012, provides advanced digital and database services to clients in financial services, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, and other industries. Its core services revolve around helping clients use data to power more dynamic and personalized marketing -- including digital media and advanced TV, CRM, and database and marketing systems integration. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in London, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia and Costa Rica.

Kepler is a member of kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Fellow member companies include: IDEO, Sid Lee, SYPartners, and BEworks.

More information can be found at www.keplergrp.com.

Contact:

Carolyn Powell

cpowell@keplergrp.com

+1.518.755.8165