On the basis of the development of the net consumer-price index from November 2019 to May 2020 and the development of the indices of average earnings in the private sector during the same period, new index factors have been calculated and will take effect from June 30, 2021: Index factor 1, owner-occupied dwelling, principal: 207,441 Index factor 2, subsidized housing, principal: 173,449 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Poul Erik Egeberg, telephone +45 3377 0361. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=790321