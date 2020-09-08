DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on September 07, 2020

Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on September 07, 2020 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on September 07, 2020. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1. On Including Candidates into the Voter List for Election into the Company Management and Control Bodies. Resolution adopted: 1) Accept the proposals of the Russian Federation, represented by the Federal Agency for State Property Management (holder of 61.73% of the RusHydro voting shares) and Avitrans LLC (holder of 5.78% of the RusHydro voting shares), on nominating candidates to be elected into RusHydro management and control bodies, as have been received by RusHydro within the time limit set by the RusHydro Board of Directors' Resolution dated August 20, 2020 (Minutes No. 313 dated August 24, 2020). 2) Pursuant to the proposals received from the Company Shareholders: 1) Exclude Mikhail Viktorovich Voevodin from the voter list of candidates to be elected into the Board of Directors of the Company, at the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders on the 2019 results, due to his candidacy being substituted. Include, into the voter list of candidates to be elected into the Board of Directors of the Company, at the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders on the 2019 results, the candidates as follows: No. A Candidate Proposed by (a) Position, Place of Work of a Shareholder(s) for Candidate Proposed by the Including into the Voter Shareholder(s) for Including to List for Electing into the the Voter List for Electing Board of Directors of the into the Board of Directors of Company the Company 1. Maksim Sergeyevich Bystrov Chairman of Management Board, Association "Nonprofit Partnership Market Council for Organizing Efficient Wholesale and Retail Electricity and Capacity Trading System" 2. Pavel Sergeyevich Grachev General Director, Public Joint-Stock Company "Polyus" 3. Aleksey Vladimirovich Assistant Deputy Chairman of Kozlov the Government of the Russian Federation 4. Lev Vladimirovich Kuznetsov General Director, First Deputy Chairman of Board of Directors, Management Company "Intergeo" Limited Liability Company 5. Yuriy Vladislavovich Deputy Minister of Energy of Manevich the Russian Federation 6. Vyacheslav Viktorovich CEO of Limited Liability Pivovarov Company "Altera Capital" 7. Mikhail Alekseyevich Rasstrigin 8. George Ilyich Rizhinashvili 9. Nikolay Dmitriyevich Rector of Federal State-Funded Rogalev Educational Institution of Higher Education "National Research Institute 'MEI' " 10. Dmitry Nikolayevich Snesar Department Head - Senior Vice-President of VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company) 11. Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation - Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District 12. Natalia Olegovna Filippova Deputy Head of Front Office of the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation - Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District 13. Aleksey Olegovich Chekunkov General Director, Far East and Arctic Development Fund Joint-Stock Company 14. Andrey Nikolayevich Vice-President for Power Shishkin Industry, Localization and Innovations, Member of the Management Board of Rosneft Oil Company Public Joint-Stock Company 15. Nikolay Grigoryevich Management Board Chairman - Shulginov General Director of Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydrogeneration Company - RusHydro 3) Pursuant to the proposals received from the Company Shareholders, include, into the voter list of candidates to be elected into the Internal Audit Commission of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders on the 2019 results, the candidates as follows: No. A Candidate Proposed by (a) Position, Place of Work of a Shareholder(s) for Including Candidate Proposed by the into the Voter List for Shareholder(s) for Including Electing into the Internal to the Voter List for Electing Audit Commission of the into the Internal Audit Company Commission of the Company 1. Nataliya Nikolayevna Member of the Internal Audit Annikova Commission of Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydrogeneration Company - RusHydro 2. Andrey Vladimirovich Gabov Department Deputy Director, Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation 3. Tatyana Valentinovna Zobkova Department Deputy Director, Minenergo of Russia 4. Yakub Hadzhimuratovich Department Chief Malsagov Specialist-Expert, Russian Federal Agency for State Property Management 5. Igor Nikolayevich Repin Deputy Executive Director of Professional Investors' Association Item 2. On considering the Company Shareholders' proposals as to putting items on the agenda of Annual General Meeting of RusHydro Shareholders. Resolution adopted: Accept the proposal of the Russian Federation as the Company Shareholder, represented by the Federal Agency for State Property Management (holder of 61.73% of RusHydro voting shares), as received by RusHydro within the time limit set by the RusHydro Board of Directors' Resolution dated August 20, 2020 (Minutes No. 313 dated August 24, 2020), to put on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the 2019 results, the items as follows: No. Item wording as proposed by Resolution wording as proposed the shareholder by the shareholder 1. Approval of the Company None annual report 2. Approval of the Company None annual accounting (financial) statements 3. Approval of distribution of None the Company profit as of year-end of 2019 4. On the amounts, due dates None and forms of dividend payment on the basis of performance for 2019, and on fixing the date of record for dividends 5. On payment of remuneration None for working in the incumbent Board of Directors to the Company Board of Directors Members other than public servants, in the amount stipulated by the Company internal documents 6. On payment of remuneration None for working in the incumbent to the Company Internal Audit Commission Members other than public servants, in the amount stipulated by the Company internal documents 7. Electing into the Board of None Directors of the Company 8. Electing into the Internal None Audit Commission of the Company 9. Approval as to the Company None Auditor Item 3. On Approving the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders. Resolution adopted: Approve the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders to be held on the 2019 results, as follows:

