DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on September 07, 2020

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on September 07, 2020 08-Sep-2020 / 15:40 CET/CEST

Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on September 07, 2020 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on September 07, 2020. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1. On Including Candidates into the Voter List for Election into the Company Management and Control Bodies. Resolution adopted: 1) Accept the proposals of the Russian Federation, represented by the Federal Agency for State Property Management (holder of 61.73% of the RusHydro voting shares) and Avitrans LLC (holder of 5.78% of the RusHydro voting shares), on nominating candidates to be elected into RusHydro management and control bodies, as have been received by RusHydro within the time limit set by the RusHydro Board of Directors' Resolution dated August 20, 2020 (Minutes No. 313 dated August 24, 2020). 2) Pursuant to the proposals received from the Company Shareholders: 1) Exclude Mikhail Viktorovich Voevodin from the voter list of candidates to be elected into the Board of Directors of the Company, at the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders on the 2019 results, due to his candidacy being substituted. Include, into the voter list of candidates to be elected into the Board of Directors of the Company, at the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders on the 2019 results, the candidates as follows: No. A Candidate Proposed by (a) Position, Place of Work of a Shareholder(s) for Candidate Proposed by the Including into the Voter Shareholder(s) for Including to List for Electing into the the Voter List for Electing Board of Directors of the into the Board of Directors of Company the Company 1. Maksim Sergeyevich Bystrov Chairman of Management Board, Association "Nonprofit Partnership Market Council for Organizing Efficient Wholesale and Retail Electricity and Capacity Trading System" 2. Pavel Sergeyevich Grachev General Director, Public Joint-Stock Company "Polyus" 3. Aleksey Vladimirovich Assistant Deputy Chairman of Kozlov the Government of the Russian Federation 4. Lev Vladimirovich Kuznetsov General Director, First Deputy Chairman of Board of Directors, Management Company "Intergeo" Limited Liability Company 5. Yuriy Vladislavovich Deputy Minister of Energy of Manevich the Russian Federation 6. Vyacheslav Viktorovich CEO of Limited Liability Pivovarov Company "Altera Capital" 7. Mikhail Alekseyevich Rasstrigin 8. George Ilyich Rizhinashvili 9. Nikolay Dmitriyevich Rector of Federal State-Funded Rogalev Educational Institution of Higher Education "National Research Institute 'MEI' " 10. Dmitry Nikolayevich Snesar Department Head - Senior Vice-President of VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company) 11. Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation - Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District 12. Natalia Olegovna Filippova Deputy Head of Front Office of the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation - Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District 13. Aleksey Olegovich Chekunkov General Director, Far East and Arctic Development Fund Joint-Stock Company 14. Andrey Nikolayevich Vice-President for Power Shishkin Industry, Localization and Innovations, Member of the Management Board of Rosneft Oil Company Public Joint-Stock Company 15. Nikolay Grigoryevich Management Board Chairman - Shulginov General Director of Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydrogeneration Company - RusHydro 3) Pursuant to the proposals received from the Company Shareholders, include, into the voter list of candidates to be elected into the Internal Audit Commission of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders on the 2019 results, the candidates as follows: No. A Candidate Proposed by (a) Position, Place of Work of a Shareholder(s) for Including Candidate Proposed by the into the Voter List for Shareholder(s) for Including Electing into the Internal to the Voter List for Electing Audit Commission of the into the Internal Audit Company Commission of the Company 1. Nataliya Nikolayevna Member of the Internal Audit Annikova Commission of Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydrogeneration Company - RusHydro 2. Andrey Vladimirovich Gabov Department Deputy Director, Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation 3. Tatyana Valentinovna Zobkova Department Deputy Director, Minenergo of Russia 4. Yakub Hadzhimuratovich Department Chief Malsagov Specialist-Expert, Russian Federal Agency for State Property Management 5. Igor Nikolayevich Repin Deputy Executive Director of Professional Investors' Association Item 2. On considering the Company Shareholders' proposals as to putting items on the agenda of Annual General Meeting of RusHydro Shareholders. Resolution adopted: Accept the proposal of the Russian Federation as the Company Shareholder, represented by the Federal Agency for State Property Management (holder of 61.73% of RusHydro voting shares), as received by RusHydro within the time limit set by the RusHydro Board of Directors' Resolution dated August 20, 2020 (Minutes No. 313 dated August 24, 2020), to put on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the 2019 results, the items as follows: No. Item wording as proposed by Resolution wording as proposed the shareholder by the shareholder 1. Approval of the Company None annual report 2. Approval of the Company None annual accounting (financial) statements 3. Approval of distribution of None the Company profit as of year-end of 2019 4. On the amounts, due dates None and forms of dividend payment on the basis of performance for 2019, and on fixing the date of record for dividends 5. On payment of remuneration None for working in the incumbent Board of Directors to the Company Board of Directors Members other than public servants, in the amount stipulated by the Company internal documents 6. On payment of remuneration None for working in the incumbent to the Company Internal Audit Commission Members other than public servants, in the amount stipulated by the Company internal documents 7. Electing into the Board of None Directors of the Company 8. Electing into the Internal None Audit Commission of the Company 9. Approval as to the Company None Auditor Item 3. On Approving the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders. Resolution adopted: Approve the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders to be held on the 2019 results, as follows:

1) Approval of the Company annual report for 2019. 2) Approval of the Company annual accounting (financial) statements as of year-end of 2019. 3) Approval of distribution of the Company profit as of year-end of 2019. 4) On the amounts, due dates and forms of dividend payment on the basis of performance for 2019, and on fixing the date of record for the dividends. 5) On payment of remuneration for working in the incumbent Board of Directors to the Company Board of Directors Members other than public servants, in the amount stipulated by the Company internal documents. 6) On payment of remuneration for working in the incumbent to the Company Internal Audit Commission Members other than public servants, in the amount stipulated by the Company internal documents. 7) Electing into the Board of Directors of the Company. 8) Electing into the Internal Audit Commission of the Company. 9) Approval as to the Company Auditor. 10) Approval of the redrafted RusHydro Articles of Association. 11) Approval of the redrafted Regulation on the Convening and Holding of the RusHydro General Shareholders Meeting. 12) Approval of the redrafted Regulation on the Convening and Holding Meetings of the RusHydro Board of Directors. 13) Approval of the redrafted Regulation on the RusHydro Management Board. 14) Approval of the redrafted Regulation on Remunerations and Compensations to the RusHydro Internal Audit Commission Members. Item 4. On Recommendations to the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders as to: Approval of distribution of the Company profit as of year-end of 2019. Resolution adopted: Approve preliminarily, and recommend the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders to approve, the distribution of the Company profit as of year-end 2019 as follows: (mln RUB) Retained earnings (losses) for the reporting period 38,644.8 Distribute to: Reserve Fund 1,932.2 Company Development 21,038.6 Dividends 15,674.0 Item 5. On Recommendations to the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders as to: On the amounts, due dates and forms of dividend payment on the basis of performance for 2019, and on fixing the date of record for the dividends. Resolution adopted: Recommend the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders to adopt the resolution as follows: Pay dividends on the Company ordinary shares based on the 2019 results, in the amount of RUB 0.03568039 per share. Dividend payment form: money. Fix October 10, 2020 (the 10th day as from the dividend payment resolution adopting date) as the date of record for dividends. For a nominee holder, and a trustee being a professional securities market participant, registered in the Company shareholders' register, the dividend payment period should not exceed 10 (ten) business days, and for other persons registered in the Company shareholders' register - 25 (twenty five) business days from the date of record for dividends. Item 6. On Recommendations to the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders as to: On payment of remuneration for working in the incumbent Board of Directors to the Company Board of Directors Members other than public servants, in the amount stipulated by the Company internal documents. Resolution adopted: Recommend the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders to adopt the resolution as follows: Pay remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors of the Company on the basis of their work in the Board of Directors for the period from June 28, 2019 through September 30, 2020 in the amount, in manner, and within the period specified by the Regulation on Payment of Remunerations and Compensations to the Members of the Board of Directors of RusHydro approved by the resolution of the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company dated June 28, 2019 (Minutes No. 18 dated July 02, 2019). Item 7. On Recommendations to the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders as to: On payment of remuneration for working in the incumbent to the Company Internal Audit Commission Members other than public servants, in the amount stipulated by the Company internal documents. Resolution adopted: Recommend the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders to adopt the resolution as follows: Pay remuneration to the members of the Internal Audit Commission of the Company based on their work in the Internal Audit Commission for the period from June 28, 2019 through September 30, 2020, in the amount, in the manner, and within the period specified by the Regulation on Payment of Remunerations and Compensations to the Members of the Internal Audit Commission of RusHydro approved by the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company dated June 26, 2017 (Minutes No. 16 dated June 27, 2017). Item 8. On Recommendations to the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders as to: Approval as to the Company Auditor. Resolution adopted: Recommend the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders to adopt the resolution as follows: Approve Joint-Stock Company PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit (PSRN 1027700148431) as the Company Auditor. Item 9. On Recommendations to the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders as to: Approval of the redrafted RusHydro Articles of Association. Resolution adopted: Recommend the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders to adopt the resolution as follows: Approve the redrafted RusHydro Articles of Association in accordance with the RusHydro draft Articles of Association included into the materials for the Meeting, available on the RusHydro corporate Internet site www.rushydro.ru [1]*. Item 10. On Recommendations to the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders as to: Approval of the redrafted Regulation on the Convening and Holding of the RusHydro General Shareholders Meeting. Resolution adopted: Recommend the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders to adopt the resolution as follows: Approve the redrafted Regulation on the Convening and Holding of the RusHydro General Shareholders Meeting in accordance with the RusHydro draft Regulation on the Convening and Holding of the RusHydro General Shareholders Meeting included into the materials for the Meeting, available on the RusHydro corporate Internet site www.rushydro.ru [1]*. Item 11. On Recommendations to the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders as to: Approval of the redrafted Regulation on the Convening and Holding Meetings of the RusHydro Board of Directors. Resolution adopted: Recommend the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders to adopt the resolution as follows: Approve the redrafted Regulation on the Convening and Holding of the RusHydro Board of Directors Meetings in accordance with the RusHydro draft Regulation on the Convening and Holding of the RusHydro Board of Directors Meetings included into the materials for the Meeting, available on the RusHydro corporate Internet site www.rushydro.ru [1]*. Item 12. On Recommendations to the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders as to: Approval of the redrafted Regulation on the RusHydro Management Board. Resolution adopted: Recommend the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders to adopt the resolution as follows: Approve the redrafted Regulation on the RusHydro Management Board in accordance with the draft Regulation on the RusHydro Management Board included into the materials for the Meeting, available on the RusHydro corporate Internet site www.rushydro.ru [1]*. Item 13. On Recommendations to the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders as to: "Approval of the redrafted Regulation on Remunerations and Compensations to the RusHydro Internal Audit Commission Members". Resolution adopted: Recommend the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders to adopt the resolution as follows: Approve the redrafted Regulation on Remunerations and Compensations to the RusHydro Internal Audit Commission Members in accordance with the draft Regulation on Remunerations and Compensations to the RusHydro Internal Audit Commission Members included into the materials for the Meeting, available on the RusHydro corporate Internet site www.rushydro.ru [1]*. Item 14. On Recognizing Candidates to the Company Board of Directors as Independent. Resolution adopted: 1) Pursuant to the recommendations of the HR and Remunerations (Nominations) Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company (Minutes No. 102 dated September 01, 2020), take information in consideration on the results of assessment of the compliance of the Board Members (candidates to the Board of Directors of the Company to be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2020) with the independence criteria provided for in Appendix 4 to Moscow Exchange PJSC Listing Rules** (hereinafter, "the Listing Rules"). **Approved by the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board on January 21, 2020 (Minutes No. 18).

