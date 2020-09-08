VIP-Media: Dr. Kevin Sadati Combines His Fine Arts Experience With Anatomy To Become One Of The Most Highly Regarded Plastic Surgeons

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Trained in the fine arts, Dr. Kevin Sadati combines artistic aesthetic with surgical understanding of the human anatomy to become one of the most highly specialized plastic surgeons working today. His practice is named, "The Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Lounge," as a testament to his love of art and his vision for his practice. Clients from around the globe travel to see Dr. Sadati for his surgical expertise and the harmonious, natural-looking results he creates for each patient.

Aside from his ability to create natural, and beautiful results, Dr. Sadati makes sure that his practice is incredibly patient-centric. He holds consultations for each patient, in which formulates a custom plan for their needs.

His skill and experience is furthered by his nationally recognized facelift technique called, "Triple-C Plication." This breakthrough muscle tightening method is used for lower face and neck rejuvenation, and was published in the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Journal.

To get where he is today, Dr. Sadati needed to be motivated to branch out and start his own practice. He began his surgical career in Newport Beach around 2005, working in a space he says never quite felt like his own. The culture was incredibly corporate, and Dr. Sadati found that patients weren't getting the care and attention they deserved. So, he began his own practice, first beginning conservatively, while always keeping the bigger dream in his mind.

"As my business and vision began to grow, I hired more employees which gave me the ability to provide a holistic approach to the care I could provide. Ultimately, I decided to build a one-of-a-kind luxury medical practice that I always imagined for my clients. I knew instinctively what this place should be," Dr. Sadati says.

The business itself brings along many challenges. Most recently, Dr. Sadati has focused on keeping patients safe in light of the pandemic. With extensive testing and risk-elimination, Dr. Sadati is able to keep everyone healthy.

"We believe our patients deserve the very best, so we designed a surgical facility that is truly state-of-the-art, equipped with technologically advanced devices and instruments imported from Germany, known for their leading edge and precise surgical manufacturing. Our facility is accredited by AAAHC to provide the highest standard of patient care and safety," says Dr. Sadati.

His patients trust his skill and honesty, leading Dr. Sadati to be voted "Best Plastic Surgeon in Orange County," by Locale Magazine Readers. His colleagues have voted him as the "Best Overall Facial Rejuvenation," and "Best Aesthetic Doctor," at the Aesthetic Show. He has appeared on "The Doctors" TV show by NBC for his outstanding nasal surgical procedures and has taken the nation by storm with his facial rejuvenation techniques.

While there is no shortage of experienced surgeons in Orange County, Dr. Sadati has been picked out by the many, being voted "Best Cosmetic Surgeon" for the 6th year in a row by Orange County Register and recently OC Weekly.

Moving forward, Dr. Sadati always has the next big thing in mind.

"We are looking to continually expand our practice to offer a more comprehensive experience every day. We are looking to bring on more incredible surgeons to offer an even wider variety of specialties. Furthermore, our luxury medical spa is offering the best in non-surgical treatments from botox and fillers to microneedling, lasers, facials, coolsculpting and more. It is our goal to continue offering state of the art equipment to help our clients to continue looking the way they feel," Dr. Sadati explains.

Check out Dr. Sadati's practice online at their website or on Instagram.

Stay up to date with Dr. Sadati himself on his Instagram.

