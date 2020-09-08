Regulatory News:

1. Content

Subsequent to the capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights launched on 30 June 2020, AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY) issued 1,723,580 ordinary new shares, representing 20% of its capital prior to the transaction and 16.7% thereafter. Accordingly, AudioValley now has a total of 10,341,483 shares, consisting of:

10,341,483 ordinary shares.



10,311,918 of these shares carry rights to vote at the General Shareholders' Meeting and this figure is the denominator used to calculate participation rates.

800 bonds convertible into ordinary shares issued on 18 July 2019.



In the event these are converted, a total of 1,454,545 ordinary shares granting the same number of voting rights would be created.

Subsequent to this transaction, AudioValley SA's share capital comes to a total of €22,839,156.

2. For more information

This press release is available on AudioValley SA's website at: https://www.audiovalley.com/en/investors/press-releases/.

An updated overview of AudioValley SA's share-ownership structure is available on the company's website at: https://www.audiovalley.com/en/investors/capital-structure/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005790/en/

Contacts:

AUDIOVALLEY

Sébastien Veldeman

+ 32 (0) 2 466 31 60

investorrelations@audiovalley.com

ACTIFIN, financial communications

Victoire Demeestère

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

vdemeestere@actifin.fr

ACTIFIN, financial press relations

Jennifer Jullia

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

jjullia@actifin.fr

investorrelations@audiovalley.com

BACKSTAGE COM, Belgium

Gunther De Backer

+32 (0)475 903 909

gunther@backstagecom.be