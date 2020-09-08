Regulatory News:
1. Content
Subsequent to the capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights launched on 30 June 2020, AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY) issued 1,723,580 ordinary new shares, representing 20% of its capital prior to the transaction and 16.7% thereafter. Accordingly, AudioValley now has a total of 10,341,483 shares, consisting of:
- 10,341,483 ordinary shares.
10,311,918 of these shares carry rights to vote at the General Shareholders' Meeting and this figure is the denominator used to calculate participation rates.
- 800 bonds convertible into ordinary shares issued on 18 July 2019.
In the event these are converted, a total of 1,454,545 ordinary shares granting the same number of voting rights would be created.
Subsequent to this transaction, AudioValley SA's share capital comes to a total of €22,839,156.
2. For more information
This press release is available on AudioValley SA's website at: https://www.audiovalley.com/en/investors/press-releases/.
An updated overview of AudioValley SA's share-ownership structure is available on the company's website at: https://www.audiovalley.com/en/investors/capital-structure/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005790/en/
Contacts:
AUDIOVALLEY
Sébastien Veldeman
+ 32 (0) 2 466 31 60
investorrelations@audiovalley.com
ACTIFIN, financial communications
Victoire Demeestère
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
vdemeestere@actifin.fr
ACTIFIN, financial press relations
Jennifer Jullia
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
jjullia@actifin.fr
investorrelations@audiovalley.com
BACKSTAGE COM, Belgium
Gunther De Backer
+32 (0)475 903 909
gunther@backstagecom.be