08.09.2020 - NEL Asa (ISIN: NO0010081235 ) beliefert nicht nur NIKOLA mehr oder weniger exklusiv mit Elektrolysetechnik und Tankstellen, sondern könnte auch im Geschäftsfeld der Wasserstofftankstellen von einer "uralten" Rahmenvereinbarung profitieren. Bereits am 18.12.2018 sagte der CEO Jon André Løkke: "We are excited to announce a new framework agreement with Shell, which is not only a great honor but also proves the strength of our state-of-the-art technology. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership and will make the necessary investments to support Shell's roll-out of a hydrogen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...