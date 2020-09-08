Early successes in roll-out of world's most complete solution for atrial fibrillation

Kardium Inc. announced the first commercial procedures with the Globe Mapping and Ablation System. The Globe System is the most complete solution for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF) the world's most common heart rhythm disorder, affecting more than 37 million people.

From right to left: Prof. Hans Kottkamp (Sana Hospital Benrath in Düsseldorf), Ashkan Sardari (Project Manager, Kardium), and Nele Thoms (Field Clinical Specialist, Kardium) during the first commercial procedure with the Globe Mapping and Ablation System. (Photo: Business Wire)

The first patients were treated in Europe. During the last few weeks in Germany, Prof. Hans Kottkamp of Sana Hospital Benrath in Düsseldorf and Prof. Philipp Sommer of the Herz- und Diabeteszentrum North Rhine-Westphalia performed the first procedures with the Globe System.

"I was excited to perform the first commercial procedure with the Globe System as I believe it has the potential to revolutionize AF treatment," Prof. Kottkamp said. "Even in these first procedures, it was faster and easier to treat patients, compared to other catheter solutions. By combining all the necessary functions into a single catheter, the Globe System will help us improve treatment of even the most complex patient cases."

The spherical Globe Catheter has 122 electrodes and, when combined with Kardium's sophisticated software, is the only system that provides electrophysiologists with single-shot pulmonary vein isolation (PVI), high-definition (HD) mapping, and atrial ablation capability using only one catheter.

"Each patient requires a personalized treatment for their AF," Prof. Sommer said. "The Globe System makes it easy to provide an effective treatment for each patient, because it combines quick and easy PVI with HD mapping in the same catheter. This provides me with detailed, real-time feedback on the effect of the treatment during the procedure, helping me deliver the most effective treatment for the patient."

The Globe System received CE mark approval earlier this year. Approval of the Globe System was based on the positive results from the GLOBAL-AF study, a multi-centre study that demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of the Globe Mapping and Ablation System.

"The results from these initial commercial procedures are tremendously exciting," Kevin Chaplin, CEO of Kardium, said. "Electrophysiologists and their patients across Europe can now benefit from this technology for safe and effective treatment of AF. At Kardium, we have been working towards this vision for many years; it's amazing to see the difference that it can make in people's lives."

Located in Dortmund, Germany, Kardium GmbH leads commercial sales of the Globe System in Europe.

ABOUT KARDIUM

Kardium Inc. (kardium.com) is a rapidly growing medical solutions company that has developed an advanced system for the treatment of atrial fibrillation: the Globe Mapping and Ablation System. Kardium has built an outstanding team of engineers, medical researchers, compliance and production staff who have worked with top medical advisors to develop the Globe System. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Kardium has consistently ranked as one of the top companies to work for in British Columbia.

