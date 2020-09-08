IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

NEWARK, NJ & LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK: IDWM), an integrated media company, today announced that it will report financial and operational results for the three months ended July 31, 2020 on Monday, September 14, 2020.

IDW's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDW investor relations website at approximately 4:15 PM Eastern on September 14, 2020.

IDW's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern to present results, outlook, and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-877-705-6003 (toll-free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the 'IDW Media call.'

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through September 21, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay PIN number: 13708399. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDW's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other media, and CTM Media Group - one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

