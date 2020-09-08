Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Top-Explorer erwirbt neue Gebiete direkt neben den Mega-Minen von Agnico-Eagle und Alamos Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.09.2020 | 20:32
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

NEWARK, NJ & LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK: IDWM), an integrated media company, today announced that it will report financial and operational results for the three months ended July 31, 2020 on Monday, September 14, 2020.

IDW's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDW investor relations website at approximately 4:15 PM Eastern on September 14, 2020.

IDW's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern to present results, outlook, and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-877-705-6003 (toll-free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the 'IDW Media call.'

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through September 21, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay PIN number: 13708399. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

About IDW:

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDW's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other media, and CTM Media Group - one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

Investor Contact:
IDW Media Investor Relations
investor.relations@idwmh.com

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/605187/IDW-to-Report-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2020-Results

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.