The global sex toys market is expected to grow by USD 9.83 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%.

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Sex Toys Market Analysis Report by Product (Adult vibrators, Dildos, Erection rings, and Others), Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of sex toys. In addition, growing awareness of the health benefits of sex toys is anticipated to boost the growth of the sex toys market.

Changing perception and growing awareness have increased the popularity of sex toys, which earlier were considered taboo items. Also, the desire for enhancing sexual life has increased the use of sex toys such as vibrators among consumers. Growing acceptance of these products is encouraging vendors to introduce a large variety of sex toys such as luxury love devices, romantic toys, and kinky play toys. Moreover, the availability of specialty sex stores and online distribution channels are ensuring the easy availability of sex toys. All these factors are increasing the popularity of sex toys, leading to market growth.

Major Five Sex Toys Companies:

Ansell Ltd.

Ansell Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Industrial and Healthcare. The company offers a wide range of sex toys for women and men such as vibrators, spinners, and others.

Church Dwight Co. Inc.

Church Dwight Co. Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers TROJAN Pulse Compact Vibrating Massager. It is offered with three speeds and three pulse patterns. It provides an intense and focused external stimulation. It is also waterproof, durable, and easy to clean.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

Doc Johnson Enterprises operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers iRide. It is offered as a vibrator and has two independently controlled motors.

LELOi AB

LELOi AB operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers SONA Cruise. It is offered as a sonic clitoral massager. It uses sonic waves and pulses to stimulate the entire clitoris.

Luvu Brands Inc.

Luvu Brands Inc. operates its business through segments such as Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers BARCELONA LEATHER FAUX FUR CUFFS. It is made from quality leather and features nickel-plated hardware.

Sex Toys Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Adult vibrators

Dildos

Erection rings

Others

Sex Toys Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

