Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 8 septembre/September 2020) - Peakbirch Logic Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Kootenay Zinc Corp. (ZNK), has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Peakbirch is a multi-brand management company providing services & related products to the cannabis industry that believes its strong focus on and investment in marketing, brand, education to help customers make sound purchasing decision, strategic brand partnerships, and a delivery software technology will create a business with the potential to generate a significant and sustained return on invested capital over the long-term.

_________________________________

Peakbirch Logic Inc., l'émetteur résultant d'un changement fondamental de Kootenay Zinc Corp. (ZNK), a été approuvé pour inscription.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Peakbirch est une société de gestion multimarque fournissant des services et des produits connexes à l'industrie du cannabis qui croit que sa forte concentration et son investissement dans le marketing, la marque, l'éducation pour aider les clients à prendre une décision d'achat judicieuse, des partenariats de marque stratégiques et une technologie de logiciel de livraison vont créer une entreprise ayant le potentiel de générer un rendement significatif et soutenu du capital investi sur le long terme.

Issuer/Émetteur: Peakbirch Logic Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): PKB Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 92 952 233 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 6 283 315 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques CUSIP : 70470L 10 7 ISIN : CA 70470L 10 7 6 Old/Vieux CUSIP& ISIN: 50058Q207/CA50058Q2071 Boardlot/Quotité: 100 Consolidation : 23 Old for 1 New/23 anciens pour 1 nouveau Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 10 septembre/September 2020 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 28 février/February Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for PKB. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com