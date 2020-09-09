

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release August numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to add 2.4 percent on year and 0.4 percent on month, slowing from 2.7 percent on year and 0.6 percent on year in July. Producer prices are called at -2.0 percent, up from 2.4 percent a month earlier.



Australia will see September results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac, plus July figures for home loans. In August, the consumer confidence index slipped 9.5 percent on month to a score of 79.5. In June, home loans added 5.5 percent on month and investment lending rose 8.1 percent.



New Zealand will provide Q2 numbers for manufacturing sales; in the three months prior, sales were down 1.9 percent on year.



South Korea will release unemployment figures for August; in July, the jobless rate was 4.2 percent.



Indonesia will see July figures for retail sales; in June, sales tumbled 17.1 percent on year.



Japan will provide August data for machine tool orders; in June, orders plummeted 31.1 percent on year.



