The global monoclonal antibodies market size is expected to grow by USD 54.55 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is driven by the introduction of low-priced biosimilar monoclonal antibodies. In addition, the strong R&D pipeline is anticipated to boost the growth of the Monoclonal Antibodies Market.

The introduction of biosimilars aimed at curbing the increasing year-over-year cost of healthcare and handling the economic pressure from the patient pool and governments could be instrumental in reducing the cost of medication and increasing patient access to treatment. A biosimilar is a copy of a biologic drug that has already been authorized for use and costs 20%-25% lesser than the originator biologic drug. The reason for the low cost of a biosimilar is that the number of clinical trials for a biosimilar is comparatively lesser than those needed for the original biologic drug. Biosimilars of widely sold monoclonal antibodies INFLECTRA have already entered the market, and many are in the pipeline. Strategies adopted by manufacturers of biosimilars to ensure reduced cost include investing in advanced production processes with the help of single-use technology. Thus, the introduction of low-priced biosimilar monoclonal antibodies is expected to drive the monoclonal antibodies market growth.

Major Five Monoclonal Antibodies Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. operates in only one business segment that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of various indications. The company offers HUMIRA, which is adalimumab, an immunosuppressant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and Ulcerative colitis.

AstraZeneca Plc

AstraZeneca Plc generates revenue by developing and manufacturing pharmaceutical products. The company offers IMFINZI, which is a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction of PD-L 1 with the PD-1 and CD80 molecules.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. operates in a single segment engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. The company's key offerings include OPDIVO and YERVOY.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. has business operations under two segments: pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The company offers atezolizumab, a monoclonal antibody sold under the brand name, TECENTRIQ for treating various cancers.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates its business through three segments: pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, and vaccines. The company's key offerings include NUCALA, BENLYSTA, and BEXXAR.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Oncology size and forecast 2019-2024

Autoimmune disorders size and forecast 2019-2024

Infectious diseases size and forecast 2019-2024

Other applications size and forecast 2019-2024

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

