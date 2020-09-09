The global hemodialysis catheters market size is expected to grow by USD 190 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hemodialysis Catheters Market Analysis Report by Product (Long-term hemodialysis catheters and Short-term hemodialysis catheters) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of CKD. In addition, the advances in technology are anticipated to boost the growth of the Hemodialysis Catheters Market.

The growing prevalence of CKD is expected to increase the demand for dialysis catheters, especially hemodialysis catheters globally. A sedentary lifestyle negatively affects homeostasis, making people susceptible to many disorders such as CVDs, diabetes, urology disorders, CKD, ESRD, and other chronic disorders. High blood pressure and diabetes are the two main causes behind the rising prevalence/incidence of CKD. Almost two-third of CKD patients encounter the problem due to conditions such as polycystic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, lupus, malformations, obstructions, and repeated urinary infections. People affected with CKD require regular dialysis or a kidney transplant. Thus, it will increase the demand for dialysis catheters. Thus, the increase in prevalence of CKD is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Hemodialysis Catheters Companies:

AngioDynamics Inc.

AngioDynamics Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale on a global basis of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology. The company offers DuraFlow chronic hemodialysis catheter, which is a pre-curve chronic dialysis catheter, biocompatible and resistant to alcohol and iodine, for easier care and site maintenance.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG has business operations under various segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers Haemocat Signo, which is a temporary double-lumen catheter for extracorporeal blood treatments and specifically designed for use in acute dialysis.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. operates its business through three segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company offers Swan Neck Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter, which is a CE marked dialysis catheter with storage temperature of 5-25 degree celsius.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. has business operations under three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers a wide range of short term dialysis catheters with the brand name Power-Trialysis Slim Catch Short Term Dialysis Catheter and others.

Cook Group Inc.

Cook Group Inc. operates its business through various segments such as medical devices, life sciences, services, property management, and resorts. The company offers a set of acute hemodialysis catheter and tray set for acute hemodialysis, apheresis, and hemofiltration via percutaneous insertion into the subclavian, jugular, or femoral veins.

Hemodialysis Catheters Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Long-term hemodialysis catheters size and forecast 2019-2024

Short-term hemodialysis catheters size and forecast 2019-2024

Hemodialysis Catheters Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

