Graphite One Inc.: Graphite One Mourns the Passing of CTO Dr. Shane Beattie

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQB:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") regrettably announces the passing of Dr. Shane Beattie, the Company's Chief Technology Officer.

"From the time he came on board, everyone on our team who worked with Shane experienced his total focus, and relentless interest in pushing the boundaries of energy science," said CEO Anthony Huston. "All of us at Graphite One offer our deepest condolences to Shane's family, and to everyone who had the privilege of calling him friend or colleague."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Anthony Huston" (signed)

For more information on Graphite One Inc. please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com or contact:

Anthony Huston
CEO, President & Director
Tel: (604) 889-4251
Email: AHuston@GraphiteOneInc.com

Investor Relations Contact
1-604-684-6730
GPH@kincommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Graphite One Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/605244/Graphite-One-Mourns-the-Passing-of-CTO-Dr-Shane-Beattie

