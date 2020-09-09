Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.: Quisitive to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2020

TORONTO / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, has been invited to present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

Quisitive management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 9 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 9th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprise organizations move, operate, and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft 365. Quisitive also provides proprietary Software as a Service ("SaaS") solutions such as CRG emPerform and Quisitive LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. Quisitive serves clients globally with offices in Austin, TX; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Minneapolis, MN; Los Altos, CA; Washington, DC; Ottawa, ON; Toronto, ON and Hyderabad, India. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com.TSXV: QUIS.

Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

Email: QUIS@gatewayir.com

Phone: 949-574-3860

SOURCE: Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.

