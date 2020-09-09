Adam Ivy/Sell Music Academy, Inc.: Adam Ivy Is Bringing Success to Artists in the Music Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Many artists aspire to rise to stardom, but while it is nice to talk about dreams and pursuing your passion and giving the best effort and the rest will fall into place, the reality is not quite as romantic. Surviving in the music industry alone is difficult; for that reason, many find mentors, producers, or talent agencies to help them navigate their course. Adam Ivy is an established authority in the online business world, merging music and marketing and bringing success to many artists in the industry.

With a magic touch in marketing, at the young age of only 23 years old, he had impressively turned an 800-dollar investment into a six-figure online income. Still, while Adam had an affinity for marketing, he felt that something was missing. He incorporated his passion for music production into his executive-level corporate marketing experience, giving rise to Sell Music Academy, Inc., in the year 2018. While his no-nonsense approach to marketing education has been novel to the music industry, it has proved to be effective as he had been able to build a massively impressive portfolio.

For starters, he has worked with over 2,400 independent artists in 23 countries. His work has been featured in CNBC, G4TV, MTV, and E! Network, as well as dozens of nationally syndicated radio programs. He has collaborated with Burger King, MTV, Clear Channel Media, as well as major recording artists such as G-Eazy, ModSun, and Kevin Gates. The list goes on and on.

Adam's Sell Music Masterclass course is top-rated, but his signature is the Market Your Music Accelerator coaching program. While both advanced music marketing resources are exclusively offered through Sell Music Academy, Inc., he also caters to newbies in the music marketing and brand development industry, offering free educational content via his YouTube channel. Thanks to this, he has accumulated over 10.5 million views and a subscriber count of more than 200,000.

Whether it's through the courses offered through the Academy or through the free YouTube content, Adam's goal is to empower those looking to build a business around music without having a large marketing budget. Either way, his credibility ever rises, given that many artists have been able to build their following and music streaming-based revenue using his proven marketing systems.

To succeed in the music industry, while having the finances can be beneficial, it is not essential. What is essential is that one has the proper knowledge and guidance to make it through, and that is what Adam provides through the Academy.

This well-accomplished brand producer, brand strategist, professional YouTuber, and award-winning creative marketing specialist was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth as many may expect. He grew up in a low-income family in a rural area, and by his own efforts, he built his empire from the ground up. Now he helps others improve their lives as well.

Find out more about Adam Ivy's accomplishments and what he does by finding him on YouTube and visiting his website.

CONTACT:

Company: Adam Ivy/Sell Music Academy, Inc.

Phone number: 407-250-9178

Website: AdamIvy.com

SOURCE: Adam Ivy/Sell Music Academy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605248/Adam-Ivy-Is-Bringing-Success-to-Artists-in-the-Music-Industry