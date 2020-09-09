

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday ended the four-day losing streak in which it had surrendered almost 100 points or 3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,315-point plateau although it's predicted to turn lower again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with oil and technology stocks expected to drag the markets lower. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and oil and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the property sector.



For the day, the index advanced 23.83 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 3,316.42 after trading between 3,276.44 and 3,324.39. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 8.52 points or 0.38 percent to end at 2,248.20.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.02 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.63 percent, China Construction Bank jumped 1.80 percent, China Merchants Bank accelerated 2.17 percent, Bank of Communications added 0.43 percent, China Minsheng Bank increased 0.55 percent, China Life Insurance soared 5.87 percent, Ping An Insurance rallied 2.77 percent, PetroChina gained 0.70 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.25 percent, China Shenhua Energy spiked 2.61 percent, Gemdale shed 0.41 percent, China Vanke lost 0.46 percent and Poly Developments was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower and remained solidly in the red throughout the session.



The Dow plunged 632.42 points or 2.25 percent to finish at 27,500.89, while the NASDAQ plummeted 465.44 points or 4.11 percent to end at 10,847.69 and the S&P 500 tumbled 95.12 points or 2.78 percent to close at 3,331.84.



The weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to cash in on recent strength in the markets, with the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 pulling back further off record highs. Technology stocks helped to lead the way lower once again, as Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) all saw steep losses.



Energy stocks also took a hit as crude oil futures settled at near three-month lows on Tuesday as prices fell sharply amid renewed worries about outlook for energy demand due to rising tensions between the U.S. and China, a stronger dollar and a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in Europe.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $3.01 or 7.6 percent at $36.76 a barrel after hitting a low of $36.13 in the session.



Closer to home, China will release August numbers for consumer and producer prices later this morning. Overall inflation is expected to add 2.4 percent on year and 0.4 percent on month, slowing from 2.7 percent on year and 0.6 percent on year in July. Producer prices are called at -2.0 percent, up from 2.4 percent a month earlier.



