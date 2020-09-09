SINGAPORE, Sept 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Covid-19 has become the accelerator for one of the biggest workplace transformations of our lifetime. Fundamentals have changed and the future is driven by smart technologies and leadership agility for organizational success. HR Tech Festival Asia Online 2020, organized by HRM Asia, is the platform to unite regional HR leaders and industry professionals across all sectors to rethink, reimagine and transform their navigation strategy to spur post recovery and cope with the new norm.The dynamic three-day event expects 5000 C-suite and HR practitioners to convene online on 29 September - 1 October 2020 to learn from 70 thought leaders and explore the latest technology and solutions from international HR technology brands."Year 2020 is an exceptional year that herald in the new era of HR and the workplace. To show solidarity with the HR community, we have decided to offer complimentary access to our flagship event, HR Tech Festival Asia Online. Our event provides a conducive platform for business leaders and HR practitioners to engage in active discussions on building the workforce for the new norm." says Joanna Bush, Managing Director of HRM Asia.Navigate the new era of HR and the workplace through knowledge exchangeWith 70 thought leaders sharing their HR strategy and prediction on the future of work in the new era of HR, the conference addresses the pertinent trends and best practices around 8 topics - Technology, Communication, Leadership, Employee Experience, Learning & Development, Recruitment, Wellbeing, and Diversity and Inclusion. Attendees can also expect to glean insights on the macro development within the region from the ASEAN Future of Work conference track, where the Singapore Ministry of Manpower and tripartite partners will share their vision to build a future-ready workforce."Readying our businesses and workforce for the future of work is a crucial step to realising ASEAN's economic potential. The addition of a new conference track on the ASEAN Future of Work seeks to enhance Singapore's contribution to ASEAN's continued social dialogue and capability building to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth for our people," said Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs.Industry luminaries and thought leaders to look out for include:- Josephine Teo, Minister, Ministry of Manpower and Second Minister, Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore- Zaqy Mohamad, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Manpower, Singapore- Dr Ha Thi Minh Duc, Deputy Director General, International Cooperation Department, Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Viet Nam- Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa, Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, International Labour Organization- Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst, Dean, Josh Bersin Academy- Dave Ulrich, Professor at University of Michigan and Partner, RBL Group- Brian Sommer, Founder and President, TechVentive Inc.- Pambudi Sunarsihanto, Human Resources Director, Blue Bird Group- Elisa Mallis, APAC Managing Director, Center for Creative Leadership (CCL)- John Sumser, US-based Futurist & Technology, CommentatorInnovations and technologies to support organisations to rethink and transform HR strategiesAttendees can look forward to exploring more than 50 international exhibiting companies, the largest online gathering in Asia. These leading international brands will be showcasing their latest technologies and HR solutions that can help organisations chart their new course in navigating the change in people management and the new era of HR. Technologies and products on offer cover the entire spectrum of HR and attendees can engage "face-to-face" with the exhibitors for a live product demonstration via the event platform. Returning brands and new partners include ADP, Ascender HCM, Cornerstone OnDemand, First Advantage, Globalization Partners, Grab for Business, Pymetrics, SkillSoft, SumTotal, Qualtrics and Workforce Singapore.The exhibition also features a Start-up Zone which offers attendees a glimpse into the future where innovative solutions and upcoming technology may emerge as the new norm of the future. Start-ups at the zone include ePaySlip, Haury Solutions, IoTalents, MindFi, Panalyt, Smart WFM and more.Seminar sessions at PowerTalks offers an opportunity for attendees to enrich their learning through the case study and HR technology application sharing from the exhibitors.Recognising HR excellence across Asia and fostering innovationCelebrating the outstanding achievements of the region's top HR leaders, companies and teams, HR Fest Award 2020 (29 September) will see 33 finalists to vie for the top award in six different categories namely:- Employer Of Choice- HR Team Of The Year- Best HR Leader (Individual award)- Best Use Of Technology- Best Workplace Culture And Engagement (<500 Employees)- Best Workplace Culture And Engagement (>500 Employees)Besides recognising HR excellence in Asia, HR Tech Festival Asia Online also serves as a platform that fosters innovation through the HR Tech PitchFest. This pitching competition offers emerging start-ups and entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their innovative and disruptive ideas to a multi- disciplinary panel of HR practitioners and business leaders. Attendees can join the excitement and look out for the most innovative 16 start-ups compete for the final 5 spots to pitch in front of a panel of four judges for a chance to win from a prize pool worth USD100,000."The HR Tech Festival Asia Online 2020 is the ideal platform for practitioners in human development to find out what's new across ASEAN. If you are in HR, consulting, L&D, CSR or in a career transition, you will find out how HR Tech Festival Asia event contributes to your success. ASEAN Human Development Organisation is looking forward to network and share ideas on the future of work, leadership, organisational change and how to meet ASEAN's human challenges." says Dr Bob Aubrey, Founder and Strategic Advisor of the ASEAN Human Development OrganisationHR Tech Festival Asia Online is proud to partner with ASEAN Human Development Organisation and its regional HR association members and organisations to curate the event to meet the needs of the HR profession and contribute to the development of the profession. Access to the event is complimentary for HR professional in Asia.HR Tech Festival Asia Online 2020 will take place from 29 September-1 October 2020 from 10am-4pm (GMT +8) daily. For more information, visit www.hrtechfestivalasia.com.About HRM AsiaHRM Asia is a multi-platform network helping to build and celebrate the professional HR community in Asia-Pacific. HRM Asia is a multi-platform network helping to build and celebrate the professional HR community in Asia-Pacific. Across our dedicated print magazine, digital content, and world-class events, we provide an array of thought-leading HR discussion and information to HR professionals of all ranks in Singapore and across the region.