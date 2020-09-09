

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 2.4 percent on year in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - in line with expectations and slowing from 2.7 percent in July.



Ona monthly basis, consumer prices were up 0.4 percent - again matching forecasts and down from the 0.6 percent increase in the previous month.



The stats bureau also reported that producer prices were down 2.0 percent on year. That also was in line with expectations following the 2.4 percent annual contraction a month prior.



