How Michael Jenkins Became One of the Leading Coaches in the Foreign Exchange Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / The foreign exchange market is one of the largest and most liquid asset markets in the world. Due to the importance of currencies, the market can be unforgiving, and there are chances of losing money. Michael Jenkins, a financial coach in Forex, wants to make sure that people can succeed in such a market.

Michael Jenkins spent his childhood on the eastside of Detroit in a single-parent home. He participated in the marching band, where he established leadership skills and a military-style discipline, which would pave the way for his future accomplishments.

He would later go to college for two years before dropping out. Sensing that his career was down a different path, he went full steam into the workforce. This action helped him advance his way to the top sales charts for T-Mobile USA and various Home Security companies.

While he takes great pride in mastering his roles, Michael Jenkins found that commission-based jobs provided him virtually no freedom. When the economic hardship struck and he was laid off, This inspired Michael to branch into something new, something better: the foreign exchange market.

Starting something new is never easy, but perseverance helped him build and establish a strong foundation within the foreign exchange market. Within nine months, Michael Jenkins grew a massive trading account and gained a student base of around 700+ who wanted to learn from him. These actions gave Michael the aspiration to teach his strategies to help people break away from the 9-to-5 for good.

As a financial coach, he realizes companies within the industry have created a gap by pushing new customer recruitment more than making money from the market. Michael Jenkins and his team go in the opposite direction and focus on the education of their students.

Their goal is to allow their students to gain knowledge faster while gaining profit. By building their confidence, they can get their clients to recommend their company to everyone they know without asking them to. This consideration allowed them to grow over 300% in their first nine months and retire over 250 people.

In their classes, they offer over-the-shoulder strategy coaching via Zoom. They also provide a three-tier support system, daily live trainings, around the clock testing, and Q&A.

Michael Jenkins and his team mainly focus on helping middle-class parents looking for the opportunity to create generational wealth. They understand that there aren't many lucrative opportunities out there, with or without a college education. Michael and his team share their experiences with anyone willing to listen, hopeful that they can spark their interest to learn more about foreign exchange.

Seeing other people achieve their financial dreams and create a brighter and more enriched future for themselves makes Michael and his company so happy. They have a passion for watching their students thrive.

Michael Jenkins demonstrates that ardency by delivering effective hands-on training, 24/7 support, and professional services that can solidify their confidence to reach their future wealth ambitions.

CONTACT:

Company: Michael Jenkins

Email: info@freelife101.com

Phone: (313) 422-5010

Website: FreeLife101.com

SOURCE: Michael Jenkins

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605327/How-Michael-Jenkins-Became-One-of-the-Leading-Coaches-in-the-Foreign-Exchange-Market