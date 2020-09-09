Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.09.2020
Tesla-Chef sorgt für Mega-Aufmerksamkeit! Diese Firma profitiert!
OKYO Pharma LTD: Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO), the life sciences and biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain, is pleased to announce that it will hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") on 25 September 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The Notice of AGM, together with a proxy form and the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020, will be posted to shareholders today. The Notice of AGM will shortly also be available on the Company's website: www.okyopharma.com

Please note that arrangements for the AGM this year are different from the usual public company in-person format. As we expect significant restrictions on personal movement to still be in place due to Covid-19, we are utilizing the provisions in our recently adopted articles of association, which allow for the holding of the meeting virtually, on an electronic platform. Accordingly, this year's AGM will be an electronic meeting only. All voting at the resolutions at the AGM will be conducted on a pollin advance.

The platform that we will be using will allow shareholders the option to submit a separate poll card at the electronic meeting but, to ease administration, we request that proxies be lodged in advance wherever possible.

Full details of the operation and arrangements for the AGM are set out in the Notice of AGM.

About OKYO Pharma Limited

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

Enquiries:

OKYO Pharma LimitedWilly Simon+44 (0)20 7495 2379
Optiva Securities LimitedRobert Emmet+ 44 (0)20 3981 4173
RedChip Companies Inc.Dave Gentry+1 407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com (mailto:dave@redchip.com)

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.okyopharma.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
