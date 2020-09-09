DJ SWEF: Half Yearly Report 30 June 2020

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the six-month period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 CONTENTS Overview Corporate Summary 2 Chairman's Statement 3 Investment Manager's Report 6 Principal Risks 18 Governance Board of Directors 20 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities 21 Financial Statements Independent Review Report 23 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive 24 Income Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial 25 Position Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in 26 Equity Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 27 Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial 28 Statements Further Information Corporate Information 44 Overview Corporate Summary PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE The investment objective of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company"), together with its wholly owned subsidiaries Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited, Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited, Starfin Lux S.à.r.l, Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l (collectively the "Group") is to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments (including debt instruments) in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. Whilst investment opportunities in the secondary market are considered, the Group's main focus is to originate direct primary real estate debt investments. The Group seeks to limit downside risk by focusing on secured debt with both quality collateral and contractual protection. The typical loan term is between three and seven years. The Group aims to be appropriately diversified by geography, real estate sector, loan type and counterparty. The Group pursues investments across the commercial real estate debt asset class through senior loans, subordinated loans and mezzanine loans, bridge loans, selected loan-on-loan financings and other debt instruments. STRUCTURE The Company was incorporated with limited liability in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, on 9 November 2012 with registered number 55836, and has been authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission ("GFSC") as a registered closed-ended investment company. The Company's ordinary shares were first admitted to the premium segment of the UK Listing Authority's Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange as part of its initial public offering which completed on 17 December 2012. Further issues took place in March 2013, April 2013, July 2015, September 2015, August 2016 and May 2019. The issued capital during the period comprises the Company's Ordinary Shares denominated in Sterling. The Company makes its investments through Starfin Lux S.à.r.l (indirectly wholly-owned via a 100% shareholding in Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited), Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l (both indirectly wholly-owned via a 100% shareholding in Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited). The Investment Manager is Starwood European Finance Partners Limited (the "Investment Manager"), a company incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 55819 and regulated by the GFSC. The Investment Manager has appointed Starwood Capital Europe Advisers, LLP (the "Investment Adviser"), an English limited liability partnership authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, to provide investment advice, pursuant to an Investment Advisory Agreement. Chairman's Statement Dear Shareholder, I am delighted to present the Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Group") for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020. INVESTMENT MOMENTUM The table below summarises the new commitments made and repayments received in the first six months of each year from 2016 to 2020. New Repayments & Net Increase in Commitments Amortisation Commitments H1 2016 GBP98.9m (GBP92.1m) GBP6.8m H1 2017 GBP115.5m (GBP85.2m) GBP30.3m H1 2018 GBP147.5m (GBP74.1m) GBP73.4m H1 2019 GBP49.9m (GBP45.9m) GBP4.0m H1 2020 GBP72.7m (GBP65.3m) GBP7.4m The net increase in commitments during the first half of 2020, whilst still positive, has been modest. This is not surprising as market activity reduced significantly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Repayments were similar to previous years and the majority occurred in the first quarter, pre lockdown though the credit linked notes repaid at the end of the second quarter. Importantly, the Group remains fully invested supporting the Company's income generation. We normally anticipate that around 30-40 per cent of loans will repay in an average year. As things stand we would expect this figure to be lower during 2020 as it may take borrowers longer to sell or execute business plans and opportunities to refinance following completion of plans may be more limited. The Company expects all scheduled payments to be made on time and in accordance with their respective initial or amended terms, as applicable. STEPHEN SMITH | Chairman 8 September 2020 NAV AND SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE The NAV of the Group remained relatively stable over the first half of the year. Notably, the Company has not experienced any defaults or increase in expected credit losses during the period of market dislocation and importantly all scheduled interest payments have been received on time. The Company has delivered a NAV total return during the period of 4 per cent. We would not expect to see significant movements in NAV as the Group's loans are held at amortised cost and Euro exposures are hedged. The NAV would only be materially impacted if there was an increase in credit risk which resulted in an expected credit loss or actual default. Please refer to the Investment Manager's report on page 10 for further useful information on the accounting for our loans and an assessment of expected credit losses for the period ended 30 June 2020. The Investment Manager also presents an analysis of the potential fair values of the loans against the amortised cost that is reflected in these financial statements. At 30 June 2020, the share price traded at a significant discount to NAV of 17 per cent which has improved from the historic low (of 63.4 pence per share) experienced during the Covid-19 crisis. However, the Board and the Investment Adviser believe the shares represent very attractive value at this level and members of the Investment Adviser team and the Board have made personal purchases during the quarter, as disclosed by the Group. The Company received authority at the recent AGM to purchase up to 14.99 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue on 8 June 2020. The Directors continue to closely and regularly monitor the discount to NAV and on 10th August we announced the appointment of Jefferies International Limited as buy-back agent to effect share buy backs on behalf of the Company. This engagement lasts until 31 December 2020 and any share buyback will be subject to sufficient cash being available to cover commitments to borrowers, working capital or the payment of dividends. As at 8 September 2020 the Company had repurchased 872,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 85.35 pence per share. These shares are being held in Treasury. DIVIDENDS The Directors declared a dividend in respect of the first two quarters of 2020 of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share, equating to an annualised 6.5 pence per annum. This was approximately 0.9x covered by earnings excluding unrealised FX gains. With the current portfolio, we expect the dividend cover to reduce to approximately 0.87x during the second half of the year. The Board and Investment Adviser recognise the importance of stable and predictable dividends for our shareholders. Accordingly, we held a dividend reserve (within retained earnings) built up over several years which we have been using to maintain the annual dividend at 6.5 pence per share over the last eighteen months even though the dividend has not been covered by earnings more recently. As a result, dividends have not, to date, been paid out of capital reserves. The Company intends to continue to use the remaining dividend reserve to maintain the annual dividend at 6.5 pence per share for the rest of 2020 which will leave a small dividend reserve remaining. In the period since the Group's inception, the Bank of England base rate has reduced from 0.50 per cent to 0.10 per cent. The average 5 year GBP swap rate from inception to year end 2019 was 1.16 per cent, compared to 0.13 per cent at 30 June 2020 representing a fall of over 1 per cent on average. At inception LIBOR / EURIBOR might have contributed up to 10 per cent of the company's underlying return profile, today it makes up less than 1 per cent. In light of this declining interest rate environment, from 1 January 2021

