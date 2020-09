DJ SWEF: Half Yearly Report 30 June 2020

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Half Yearly Report 30 June 2020 09-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the six-month period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 CONTENTS Overview Corporate Summary 2 Chairman's Statement 3 Investment Manager's Report 6 Principal Risks 18 Governance Board of Directors 20 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities 21 Financial Statements Independent Review Report 23 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive 24 Income Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial 25 Position Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in 26 Equity Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 27 Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial 28 Statements Further Information Corporate Information 44 Overview Corporate Summary PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE The investment objective of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company"), together with its wholly owned subsidiaries Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited, Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited, Starfin Lux S.à.r.l, Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l (collectively the "Group") is to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments (including debt instruments) in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. Whilst investment opportunities in the secondary market are considered, the Group's main focus is to originate direct primary real estate debt investments. The Group seeks to limit downside risk by focusing on secured debt with both quality collateral and contractual protection. The typical loan term is between three and seven years. The Group aims to be appropriately diversified by geography, real estate sector, loan type and counterparty. The Group pursues investments across the commercial real estate debt asset class through senior loans, subordinated loans and mezzanine loans, bridge loans, selected loan-on-loan financings and other debt instruments. STRUCTURE The Company was incorporated with limited liability in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, on 9 November 2012 with registered number 55836, and has been authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission ("GFSC") as a registered closed-ended investment company. The Company's ordinary shares were first admitted to the premium segment of the UK Listing Authority's Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange as part of its initial public offering which completed on 17 December 2012. Further issues took place in March 2013, April 2013, July 2015, September 2015, August 2016 and May 2019. The issued capital during the period comprises the Company's Ordinary Shares denominated in Sterling. The Company makes its investments through Starfin Lux S.à.r.l (indirectly wholly-owned via a 100% shareholding in Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited), Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l (both indirectly wholly-owned via a 100% shareholding in Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited). The Investment Manager is Starwood European Finance Partners Limited (the "Investment Manager"), a company incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 55819 and regulated by the GFSC. The Investment Manager has appointed Starwood Capital Europe Advisers, LLP (the "Investment Adviser"), an English limited liability partnership authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, to provide investment advice, pursuant to an Investment Advisory Agreement. Chairman's Statement Dear Shareholder, I am delighted to present the Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Group") for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020. INVESTMENT MOMENTUM The table below summarises the new commitments made and repayments received in the first six months of each year from 2016 to 2020. New Repayments & Net Increase in Commitments Amortisation Commitments H1 2016 GBP98.9m (GBP92.1m) GBP6.8m H1 2017 GBP115.5m (GBP85.2m) GBP30.3m H1 2018 GBP147.5m (GBP74.1m) GBP73.4m H1 2019 GBP49.9m (GBP45.9m) GBP4.0m H1 2020 GBP72.7m (GBP65.3m) GBP7.4m The net increase in commitments during the first half of 2020, whilst still positive, has been modest. This is not surprising as market activity reduced significantly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Repayments were similar to previous years and the majority occurred in the first quarter, pre lockdown though the credit linked notes repaid at the end of the second quarter. Importantly, the Group remains fully invested supporting the Company's income generation. We normally anticipate that around 30-40 per cent of loans will repay in an average year. As things stand we would expect this figure to be lower during 2020 as it may take borrowers longer to sell or execute business plans and opportunities to refinance following completion of plans may be more limited. The Company expects all scheduled payments to be made on time and in accordance with their respective initial or amended terms, as applicable. STEPHEN SMITH | Chairman 8 September 2020 NAV AND SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE The NAV of the Group remained relatively stable over the first half of the year. Notably, the Company has not experienced any defaults or increase in expected credit losses during the period of market dislocation and importantly all scheduled interest payments have been received on time. The Company has delivered a NAV total return during the period of 4 per cent. We would not expect to see significant movements in NAV as the Group's loans are held at amortised cost and Euro exposures are hedged. The NAV would only be materially impacted if there was an increase in credit risk which resulted in an expected credit loss or actual default. Please refer to the Investment Manager's report on page 10 for further useful information on the accounting for our loans and an assessment of expected credit losses for the period ended 30 June 2020. The Investment Manager also presents an analysis of the potential fair values of the loans against the amortised cost that is reflected in these financial statements. At 30 June 2020, the share price traded at a significant discount to NAV of 17 per cent which has improved from the historic low (of 63.4 pence per share) experienced during the Covid-19 crisis. However, the Board and the Investment Adviser believe the shares represent very attractive value at this level and members of the Investment Adviser team and the Board have made personal purchases during the quarter, as disclosed by the Group. The Company received authority at the recent AGM to purchase up to 14.99 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue on 8 June 2020. The Directors continue to closely and regularly monitor the discount to NAV and on 10th August we announced the appointment of Jefferies International Limited as buy-back agent to effect share buy backs on behalf of the Company. This engagement lasts until 31 December 2020 and any share buyback will be subject to sufficient cash being available to cover commitments to borrowers, working capital or the payment of dividends. As at 8 September 2020 the Company had repurchased 872,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 85.35 pence per share. These shares are being held in Treasury. DIVIDENDS The Directors declared a dividend in respect of the first two quarters of 2020 of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share, equating to an annualised 6.5 pence per annum. This was approximately 0.9x covered by earnings excluding unrealised FX gains. With the current portfolio, we expect the dividend cover to reduce to approximately 0.87x during the second half of the year. The Board and Investment Adviser recognise the importance of stable and predictable dividends for our shareholders. Accordingly, we held a dividend reserve (within retained earnings) built up over several years which we have been using to maintain the annual dividend at 6.5 pence per share over the last eighteen months even though the dividend has not been covered by earnings more recently. As a result, dividends have not, to date, been paid out of capital reserves. The Company intends to continue to use the remaining dividend reserve to maintain the annual dividend at 6.5 pence per share for the rest of 2020 which will leave a small dividend reserve remaining. In the period since the Group's inception, the Bank of England base rate has reduced from 0.50 per cent to 0.10 per cent. The average 5 year GBP swap rate from inception to year end 2019 was 1.16 per cent, compared to 0.13 per cent at 30 June 2020 representing a fall of over 1 per cent on average. At inception LIBOR / EURIBOR might have contributed up to 10 per cent of the company's underlying return profile, today it makes up less than 1 per cent. In light of this declining interest rate environment, from 1 January 2021

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ SWEF: Half Yearly Report 30 June 2020 -2-

the Group intends to reduce the dividend target to 5.5 pence per annum (payable quarterly) which, in the Board and the Investment Adviser's view, is a sustainable level and which should be fully covered by earnings whilst ensuring we maintain our strong credit discipline and risk management. The share price at 30 June 2020, assuming a dividend of 5.5 pence per annum would deliver an attractive 6.4 per cent yield (this equates to a 5.3 per cent yield on NAV at 30 June 2020). BOARD COMPOSITION AND DIVERSITY The Board previously mentioned that it is mindful of the need to plan for succession and to implement this in a timely and constructive fashion that supports and builds on a cohesive Board. On 3 August 2020 the Company announced the appointment of Shelagh Mason with effect from 1 September 2020 and Charlotte Denton with effect from 1 January 2021 as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. The new appointments are in accordance with the Board's Succession Planning Memorandum which states that a new Director will be appointed to the Board during the second half of 2020 allowing time for induction prior to Mr. Jonathan Bridel standing down from the Board in December 2020. In addition, the Company has decided that it is appropriate to make a second new appointment to add to the Company's skills, experience and diversity as well as to assist in the succession process when I retire from the Board in December 2021 and when Mr. John Whittle stands down in December 2022. The Board believes in the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom and it continues to consider the recommendations of the Davies Report which will be a key factor in its succession planning. We are pleased that Shelagh and Charlotte have accepted these appointments to the Board and the Company believes that as the succession plan unfolds the Board will be fully equipped with the necessary skills, experience, knowledge and diversity to continue to grow a successful business in the coming years. The Board believes that it has addressed concerns expressed by shareholders at this year's AGM. GOING CONCERN Under the UK Corporate Governance Code and applicable regulations, the Directors are required to satisfy themselves that it is reasonable to assume that the Group is a going concern. The Directors have undertaken a rigorous review of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern including assessing the possible impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Group's portfolio, a review of the ongoing cash flows and the level of cash balances as of the reporting date as well as forecasts of future cash flows. After making enquiries of the Investment Manager and the Administrator and having reassessed the principal risks, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for at least one year from the date the unaudited consolidated financial statements were signed. A range of scenarios have been evaluated as part of this analysis. The worst case scenario evaluated was an interest payment default on all hotel and retail loans. In this scenario the company is still able to meet its liabilities as they fall due although the dividend would need to be reduced to reflect the reduced cash received. Accordingly, the Directors continue to adopt a going concern basis in preparing the Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. COVID-19 AND OUTLOOK The Board is pleased that the robust underwriting, initial loan structuring and active asset management of the Investment Manager and Adviser during this turbulent time has contributed significantly to a very robust performance during the period. The Investment Manager and Adviser have actively engaged with our borrowers during this time when amendments and waivers under loan documentation have been required due to the disruption to business plans. Just under a quarter of the portfolio has required some sort of amendment or waiver as a result of Covid-19 with most waivers required in respect of income based covenants. However, despite this, all interest has been paid in full and on time and although in many cases credit risk may have changed and some loans have moved from Stage 1 to Stage 2, no impairments have been required. Importantly, we expect interest payments to continue to be paid, in full, based on the forecast and for conditions to gradually improve if lockdown continues to be relaxed across the UK and Europe. For further information on the performance of the various components of the portfolio during Covid-19 please refer to the Investment Managers report on page 7. The Investment Adviser expects to see a strong pipeline of opportunities as the markets begin to stabilise and will continue to apply its rigorous approach to the selection of appropriate opportunities as it re-invests capital into new opportunities. At 30 June 2020, the Group was very modestly levered with net debt of GBP15.1 million (3.5 per cent of NAV) and undrawn revolving credit facilities of GBP101.9 million to fund the Group's existing commitments of GBP67.2 million. If the Group does not receive any further repayments this year, it means the Group has approximately GBP44 million of capacity for new loans. The Board believes that the Company is well placed and that its portfolio and investment pipeline should, over the long term, continue to deliver an attractive risk-adjusted return. I would like to close by thanking you for your commitment and support. Stephen Smith Chairman 8 September 2020 Investment Manager's Report CONTINUED INVESTMENT DEPLOYMENT As at 30 June 2020, the Group had 18 investments and commitments of GBP514.7 million as follows: Sterling Sterling equivalent equivalent unfunded commitment (1) balance (1) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0m - Hotel & Residential, UK GBP49.9m - Office, Scotland GBP4.6m GBP0.4m Office, London GBP13.0m GBP7.6m Residential, London GBP37.0m GBP2.7m Hotel, Oxford GBP16.7m GBP6.3m Hotel, Scotland GBP25.9m GBP15.5m Hotel, North Berwick GBP10.5m GBP4.5m Logistics Portfolio, UK (2) GBP12.0m - Total Sterling Loans GBP194.6m GBP37.0m Three Shopping Centres, GBP34.1m GBP5.9m Spain Shopping Centre, Spain GBP15.6m - Hotel, Dublin, Ireland GBP55.0m - Hotel, Spain GBP40.1m GBP9.5m Office & Hotel, Madrid GBP17.0m GBP0.9m Mixed Portfolio, Europe GBP31.3m - Mixed Use, Dublin GBP2.0m GBP11.5m Office Portfolio, Spain GBP19.6m GBP2.4m Office Portfolio, Dublin GBP32.2m - Logistics Portfolio, GBP6.0m - Germany (2) Total Euro Loans GBP252.9m GBP30.2m Total Portfolio GBP447.5m GBP67.2m (1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period-end exchange rate. (2) Logistics Portfolio, UK and Logistics Portfolio, Germany is one single loan agreement with sterling and Euro tranches. Between 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020, the following significant investment activity occurred (included in the table above): NEW LOAN: OFFICE PORTFOLIO, DUBLIN: On 2 January 2020, the Group committed to an investment in a c. 6 year floating rate loan secured by a portfolio of assets in Ireland, together with Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) participating in 50 per cent of the mezzanine loan amount, providing the Group with a commitment of &euro35.15 million. The portfolio consists of 12 high occupancy properties in Central Dublin with primarily office and some small amounts of retail and residential space totalling over 600,000 sqf in total. NEW LOAN: HOTEL, NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND: On 12th February 2020, the Group committed to fund a hotel acquisition financing for a commitment of GBP15.0 million. The sponsor is a repeat borrower for the Group. The financing, which was provided in the form of a significant initial advance to finance an asset acquisition together with a smaller capex facility, will support the sponsor's capital expenditure for improvement and rebranding of the hotel. The day one advance amount is GBP10.5 million whilst the total commitment is GBP15.0 million. The loan is for a term of 5 years. LOAN UPSIZE: HOTEL & RESIDENTIAL, UK: On 27th February 2020 the Group also committed to fund a GBP20.0 million upsize to an existing fixed rate mezzanine loan to support the development of a mixed-use scheme in London. Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) is participating in 50 per cent of the loan amount, providing the Group with a commitment of GBP10.0 million. NEW LOAN: LOGISTICS, UK AND GERMANY: On 17 June 2020, the Group closed an investment in the funding of a &euro71.9 million, 36 month floating rate senior loan secured by a portfolio of industrial/logistics assets in the UK and Germany. The investment was made alongside Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) with the Group participating in &euro20 million (27.8 per cent) of the senior loan amount. The Group expects the transaction to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, in line with its stated investment strategy. Loan Repayments & Amortisation: the following material loan repayments and material amortisation were received during the first half:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)