

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's merchandise trade deficit for July narrowed from a year ago, as exports fell softer than imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit shrunk to EUR 1.323 billion from EUR 1.778 billion in the same month of 2019. In June, the shortfall was EUR 1.318 billion.



Exports decreased 5.1 percent year-on-year following a 12.9 percent decline in June. Imports fell 9.9 percent after a 7.9 percent drop in the previous month.



In the January to July period, the trade deficit was EUR 9.990 billion with a 16.2 percent slump in exports and a 12.2 percent fall in imports.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de