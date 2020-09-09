Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.09.2020 | 09:04
Cambridge Quantum Computing Welcomes Mehdi Bozzo-Rey

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is pleased to announce the addition of an experienced quantum computing executive to its Business Development team. Reporting to the firm's Chief Business Officer, Denise Ruffner, Mehdi Bozzo-Rey (Mehdi) will take responsibility for a variety of key markets and clients in the USA, Canada and France and further expand CQC's leadership in business areas where corporations are rapidly adopting quantum computing solutions in order to address critical challenges now and in the future.

With over 20 years of experience in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) industry, Mehdi's contributions span infrastructure management and reproducible HPC, as well as customer and partner enablement. A physicist by training and driven by passion for disruptive technologies, Mehdi leveraged his background in quantum mechanics to explore quantum computing. Mehdi became the first IBM Quantum Ambassador in Canada, and subsequently joined the IBM Q team to lead its business development activities in Canada which resulted in scalable and sustainable ecosystem growth and enablement.

Outside of quantum computing, Mehdi is an accomplished amateur astronomer and is a member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

Denise Ruffner, CQC's Chief Business Officer, stated "CQC is thrilled to welcome Mehdi to our fast-growing team. As global leaders in quantum software, we are collaborating with some of the world's leading companies. Mehdi's experience will add a new and exciting dimension to CQC's client facing capabilities."

Mehdi said "CQC is at the forefront of innovation and advances in quantum computing software which enable the power of quantum computing to be realised. I look forward to contributing to our clients' efforts to transform their businesses with our leading quantum computing software products and solutions."

About Cambridge Quantum Computing:

Founded in 2014 and backed by some of the world's leading quantum computing companies, CQC is a global leader in quantum software and quantum algorithms that help clients get the best out of rapidly evolving quantum computing hardware. For more information, visit CQC at http://www.cambridgequantum.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
