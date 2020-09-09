Technavio has been monitoring the halal food market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 8.17 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Halal meat.



Halal meat. What are the major trends in the market?

Rising Muslim population in the US.



Rising Muslim population in the US. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market?

Al Safa Foods Ltd., American Foods Group LLC, The American Halal Co. Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Crescent Foods, Kronos Foods Corp., Midamar Corp., and Nema Food Distribution Inc. are the top players in the market.



Al Safa Foods Ltd., American Foods Group LLC, The American Halal Co. Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Crescent Foods, Kronos Foods Corp., Midamar Corp., and Nema Food Distribution Inc. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by increasing sales through retail channels. However, the threat from kosher foods might hamper market growth.



The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Al Safa Foods Ltd., American Foods Group LLC, The American Halal Co. Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Crescent Foods, Kronos Foods Corp., Midamar Corp., and Nema Food Distribution Inc. are some of the major market participants. Increasing sales through retail channels will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Halal Food Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Halal Food Market in US is segmented as below:

Product Halal Meat, Poultry, And Seafood Halal Cereals And Grains Halal Fruits, Vegetables, And Nuts Halal Beverages Other Halal Foods

Distribution Channel Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Traditional Retailers Others

End-user Retail Foodservice



Halal Food Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The halal food market in USreport covers the following areas:

Halal Food Market Size

Halal Food Market Trends

Halal Food Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising Muslim population in the country as one of the prime reasons driving the Halal Food Market growth during the next few years.

Halal Food Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist halal food market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the halal food market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the halal food market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of halal food market vendors in US

