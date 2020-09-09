Technavio has been monitoring the polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDF and it is poised to grow by USD 1.83 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Freund Corp., Merck KGaA, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Lubrizol Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing global geriatric population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the cost-and time-intensive drug development process might hamper the market growth.
Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF 2020-2024: Segmentation
Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Solid Dispersion Technology
- Particle Size Reduction Technology
- Type
- HPMC
- Polymethacrylates
- HPMCAS
- PVP
- Polyvinyl Caprolactam-polyvinyl Acetate-polyethylene Glycol Copolymer
- HPC
- Other Types
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDFreport covers the following areas:
- Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF Size
- Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF Trends
- Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising demand for natural polymers as pharmaceutical excipients as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market Outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Solid dispersion technology Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Particle size reduction technology Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Copovidone Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- HPMC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Polymethacrylates Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- HPMCAS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PVP Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Polyvinyl caprolactam-polyvinyl acetate-polyethylene glycol copolymer Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- HPC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other types Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Vendors shifting their focus to APAC
- Rising demand for natural polymers as pharmaceutical excipients
- Growing demand for nanotechnology in medical industry
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Freund Corp.
- Merck KGaA
- Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- The Lubrizol Corp.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005159/en/
