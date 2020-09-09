Crestbridge, the agile alternative for private equity and real estate administration solutions, has appointed Aaron Bird as Associate Director of Business Development.

In his new role, Aaron is responsible for growth, client acquisition and business development, focusing on Mid-Cap fund managers in the global private equity and venture capital space.

Based in Jersey, Aaron brings with him 19 years' experience working with alternative and institutional fund managers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. As well as extensive knowledge of front and back office services, he previously worked in the Fintech space in London and Jersey as a member of the board of one of the world's largest privately owned foreign exchange businesses, where he was instrumental in developing their funds business. Before this Aaron was based in London working as a consultant for a large financial services company specialising in risk management and strategic hedging solutions to a wide range of corporate and institutional clients.

Crestbridge's global funds business has grown by a third in the last year despite the global pandemic. This growth was driven in large part by private equity and venture capital fund managers, who seek the high levels of service, communication and tech-powered processes that Crestbridge is known for in this space.

Michael Johnson, Head of Institutional Services, at Crestbridge, said:

"I'm delighted to welcome Aaron, with his wealth of multijurisdictional experience in both front and back office funds services. His multi-faceted set of skills makes him a perfect match for his team and will be fundamental as we look to capitalise on our growth trajectory and strengthen ties with managers and intermediaries in the private equity and venture capital industry."

Crestbridge was recently shortlisted as a finalist in a fund administration category at the private equity industry's The Drawdown Service Provider Awards.

We are a leading global administration, management corporate governance solutions business.

We provide a broad range of outsourced fiduciary, administrative, accounting and compliance services globally our expertise spans services, asset classes and jurisdictions. Since 1998, we have been putting our insight and experience to work for clients who include leading corporations, sovereign wealth funds, investor groups, asset managers and ultra-high net worth families.

Crestbridge employs over 300 people and has six international offices: Bahrain, Cayman, Jersey, London, Luxembourg and New York.

We are regulated in our locations (see here for more details)

