

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's machine tool orders continued to fall at a sharp rate in August, albeit at a slower pace, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders' Association showed on Wednesday.



Machine tool orders decreased 23.3 percent year-on-year following a 31.1 percent slump in July.



The pace of decline slowed for a third straight month after a 52.8 percent crash in May.



In August, domestic demand decreased 38.6 percent and foreign orders shrunk 12 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, machine tool orders fell 2.7 percent in August.



